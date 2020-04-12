New Avengers: Endgame Easter-Egg That We All Missed Ties In With Iron Man's First Arc Reactor

Avengers: Endgame (Photo Credits: Twitter/Marvel Studios)

We are just days away from the one-year anniversary of Avengers: Endgame, the movie that broke all records to become the highest-grossing film globally. The fans are still not done with the rewatches and we come across new theories and conspiracy theories every other day. Now, Marvel Studios also took part in the frenzy and revealed an easter-egg from the film that we all seem to have missed so far. Avengers Endgame: Twitter User Adds Opening Night's Audience Reactions to Key Moments in the Marvel Film And the Outcome is Simply EPIC!

So, on Twitter, all Disney properties, including Marvel Studios and Pixar, are sharing the easter-eggs that even the eagle-eyed fans like us have missed out. The most interesting one came from the studio that brought us the Avengers movies.

In Endgame, right before the time heist, our gang of superheroes goes in for a team fist-bump of sorts. The circle that they make with their fists resembles the design of Tony Stark AKA Iron Man's first-ever arc reactor. Robert Downey Jr Shares the Amazing Moment When the Avengers Sang Happy Birthday for Thanos aka Josh Brolin (Watch Video).

Check Out Avengers: Endgame's Latest Easter Egg Here:

LatestLY's Sreeju Sudhakaran wrote in his review for Avengers: Endgame, "Avengers: EndGame is among the finest when it comes to blockbuster cinema, and not just for superhero movies. It is filled with enough fan-love, surprises and emotional moments, that harpoons your heart to the memories of the experience, perhaps forever." Stay tuned for more updates on LatestLY.