The 2025 award season officially kicked off with the Golden Globes on January 5. However, as the wildfires in Los Angeles continue to destroy homes and businesses, the idea of celebrating the film industry with a glamorous event did not feel right to many. The devastating wildfires have caused many events and announcements to be delayed or cancelled outright. The nominations for the 97th Academy Awards are now scheduled to take place on January 23. Oscars 2025 Set for March 2! Academy CEO Bill Kramer Confirms Event Will Proceed As Planned Despite Los Angeles Wildfires Concerns.

When Are the Oscars 2025 Nominations?

The Academy confirmed that the 2025 Oscar nominations are set to be revealed on Thursday, January 23. The nominations were earlier planned to be announced on January 17 but got delayed in the wake of the raging wildfires in LA. The nominations will be revealed during a live presentation at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills.

Oscar Nominations 2025 Announcement

Voting for #Oscars nominations has officially begun. Oscar nominations will be announced on Tuesday, January 23rd. pic.twitter.com/yEh0jPezPW — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 11, 2024

Oscars 2025 Nominations Time and Streaming Platform

The Oscars 2025 nominations will air live on January 23 at 5:30 AM MST on the YouTube channel of Oscars. The broadcast will be live on all social media handles of The Academy and also be streamed live on ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu.

When Are the Oscars 2025?

Amid much speculation about postponement, The Academy recently confirmed that the Oscars 2025 will take place as planned on March 2. In a statement to The Los Angeles Times, Academy CEO Bill Kramer said, "After consultation with ABC, our board and other key stakeholders in the Los Angeles and film communities, we have made the carefully considered decision to proceed with the 97th Oscars ceremony as planned on March 2." Oscars 2025 Cancelled Due to Los Angeles Wildfires? 97th Academy Awards Committee Monitoring the Situation.

The 97th Academy Awards will be hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien and will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in LA.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2025 03:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).