Oscars 2020: Did You Notice Academy Awards’ Tribute to Satyajit Ray’s Pather Panchali?

The 92nd Academy Awards turns out to be an unforgettable event, that will be talked about for months, mostly for the right reasons. South Korean film Parasite created history at the Oscars by winning four major awards, including Best Picture and Best Director for the incredible Bong Joon-ho. It also won the Best Original Screenplay and the Best International Feature film award. So all in all, a very proud moment for Korean Cinema. Oscars 2020: From Eminem’s Performance to Parasite Creating History, Five Biggest Surprises That Happened at 92nd Academy Awards.

While Indian cinema may have nothing to gloat about at Oscars 2020 (even Priyanka Chopra gave it a miss), there were two nods to two of our legends that we didn't miss. AR Rahman's now iconic, Oscar-winning song "Jai Ho" from Danny Boyle's Slumdog Millionaire in the Academy Award-winning song montage, that led to Eminem's performance onstage. Oscars 2020: A R Rahman's Slumdog Millionaire Song Jai Ho Features in Best Original Song Tribute Montage at the 92nd Academy Awards.

And there was a glimpse of Pather Panchali in the montage made of clips of the best of foreign films all time before the International Feature Film. The 1955 film by the late legendary Bengali filmmaker Satyajit Ray was the only Indian film to have a scene in the montage - that of its young protagonist Apu putting on a fake moustache.

BTW, did anyone pay attention to the montage that was shown when Penelope Cruz did a voiceover about foreign language films? They showed this image of Apu from #SatyajitRay’s #PatherPanchali. #Oscars2020 pic.twitter.com/alwUwdmodJ — Aseem Chhabra (@chhabs) February 10, 2020

Pather Panchali was the first film in Ray's brilliant Apu trilogy. Considered as one of the best films India has ever produced, Pather Panchali (transl: Song of the Little Road) gave international fame to Ray, who was later conferred an Academy Honorary Award in 1992. Strangely, though, even though a scene of the film was featured in the best of the foreign all-time great movies (Amelie, Mon Amour, In the Mood for Love, A Separation also featuring), Pather Panchali was not even nominated by the Academy Award in its time, though it was nominated for the Best Film by BAFTA.