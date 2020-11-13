When it comes to films based on an apocalypse, Indian audience is always up to watch a good film based on a zombie attack. And this is exactly what the sequel to 2016's super hit Korean zombie thriller Train to Busan is offering to the audience. The film titled Peninsula is the first international movie to release in theatres in India post the lockdown and the makers of the film are making sure that they keep the excitement level high. Set to hit the big screens on November 27, Peninsula's first trailer is out and we can gladly say you won't be disappointed by it

The trailer is packed with action, zombies, heart racing car chase sequences and a group of brave hearts set to overcome all of it. But that not it, what gives it an extra edge is the music from Anurag Kashyap's 2013 thriller, Ugly playing in the background as the cast fights these zombies. The music seems tailor-made for the trailer and adds that extra zing to it.

Check Out the Trailer Here:

Talking about his film's music being used for Peninsula's trailer, Anurag Kashyap says, "I am a big admirer of Yeon Sung-ho and his work. I had the good fortune of meeting him at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016. I am extremely happy and excited about my film Ugly’s music being used for his movie trailer in India. I loved the trailer and the music of Ugly fits the trailer so well".

Talking about releasing the film post lockdown, Shariq Patel, CEO Zee Studios, added, "We, at Zee Studios, are glad to see the response the trade and audiences have given us when we announced the theatrical release of Peninsula. With this being one of the first International films to release post lockdown, we feel great for providing audiences with incredible big-screen experiences like this zombie thriller.

Peninsula is set to hit the big screens on November 27 and stars Gang Dong-Won, Lee Jung Hyun in lead roles.

