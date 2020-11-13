Check Out the Trailer Here:
Talking about his film's music being used for Peninsula's trailer, Anurag Kashyap says, "I am a big admirer of Yeon Sung-ho and his work. I had the good fortune of meeting him at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016. I am extremely happy and excited about my film Ugly’s music being used for his movie trailer in India. I loved the trailer and the music of Ugly fits the trailer so well".
Talking about releasing the film post lockdown, Shariq Patel, CEO Zee Studios, added, "We, at Zee Studios, are glad to see the response the trade and audiences have given us when we announced the theatrical release of Peninsula. With this being one of the first International films to release post lockdown, we feel great for providing audiences with incredible big-screen experiences like this zombie thriller.
Peninsula is set to hit the big screens on November 27 and stars Gang Dong-Won, Lee Jung Hyun in lead roles.
