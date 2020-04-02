Quentin Tarantino Reveals He Plans To Turn Leonardo DiCaprio-Brad Pitt Starrer Once Upon A Time In Hollywood into a Novel 

Quentin Tarantino (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Looks like Quentin Tarantino may actually stick to his plan and retire after directing 10 films. After the success of his recent film, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, the filmmaker seems to be already thinking about other mediums. In a recent interaction for Pure Cinema Podcast, the director revealed that he may be considering a book on the lines of the Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt starrer. He had previously mentioned the possibility of him venturing into other mediums such as novels, plays etc and looks like is already working towards it. Quentin Tarantino Birthday Special: 10 Terrific Scenes That Display the Brilliance of the Avant-Garde Filmmaker.

During his interaction on the podcast, Quentin revealed, "I hadn’t thought about that until recently. But now I’m thinking a lot about it. I might be writing a novelization to ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.'”Apart from its star-studded cast and an engaging storyline, the film won two Oscars for Best Supporting Actor (Pitt) and Best Production Design. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood revolved around a television actor and his stuntman struggling to adapt to changing Hollywood in 1969 and also touched upon the incident that shook the 70s, the Manson murders.

Initially, there was buzz that Tarantino was planning a miniseries given that Tarantino had earlier spoken about leaving several scenes and characters on the cutting room floor. Also, Brad Pitt said last September Tarantino was eyeing a miniseries release of the film that would put back the deleted scenes. Quentin Tarantino Focuses on Fatherhood, Says ‘I Can Be a Little Bit More of a Homebody’.

Well, whether it's a miniseries or a novel, there's no doubt that fans are going to be super thrilled to see Quentin's work. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood was the ninth film in his stellar career.