Onstage moments are often the most discussed. Whether it's a slip or a performance, everything is scrutinised because it cannot be edited. The thrill of performing in front of an audience comes with its excitement, but it also carries certain risks. Now, Sabrina Carpenter finds herself under the spotlight, facing backlash due to an act that didn’t quite resonate with her audience during a recent live show. Netizens are divided, some say she is an adult and other says that her onstage performance is nasty. The video is going viral for sure. ‘I Feel So Sorry About Our Country’: Sabrina Carpenter Shares Emotional Message at Concert After Donald Trump Wins 2024 US Presidential Election (Watch Video).

Sabrina Carpenter Under Fire After Bold Oral Sex Act During Live Performance

The 'Espresso' singer's recent concert has everyone talking, not just about her music. The singer once praised for her cute behaviour, is now facing backlash for her provocative onstage act during a show in Los Angeles. While some fans are supporting her performance, others are questioning whether she has taken things too far, particularly with her younger followers. On Monday (November 18), during the Short n' Sweet concert while performing her track 'Juno', she knelt on stage while gripping the microphone in a way that mimicked the act of oral sex. But that wasn’t all—she even asked her audience, 'Have you ever tried this one?' before performing the sexual act." Sabrina Carpenter Joins Taylor Swift at Her ‘Eras Tour’ Concert in New Orleans, Duo Join for an Unforgettable ‘Espresso’ Session! (Watch Video).

Sabrina Carpenter Faces Outrage After Provocative Oral Sex Act During Live Show

Sabrina Carpenter acts out ORAL S*X mid show, receiving backlash as a result. She is a former Disney Channel star. pic.twitter.com/WZCFXfAIQj — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) November 19, 2024

While Sabrina is known for her provocative stage presence, this particular moment seemed to hit differently for many. Some have raised concerns about her lyrics, while others are questioning how her onstage persona and performance have evolved over the years.

Just STOP

Stop posting her she is not meant for kids anymore none of her content over the last year screams “family friendly” — 𝐊𝐔𝐌𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐀𝐖𝐑𝐋𝐃 💫 (@kumingaWRLD) November 19, 2024

Offended!!!

former child here, im offended — selma😜 (@selmacashmoney) November 20, 2024

Cancel Her

Time to cancel her 🤣🤣🤣 — Nick (@NickMeta_) November 19, 2024

Beyond Nasty

That’s beyond nasty there are surely minors in the audience — Kaibomb (@kaibomb) November 19, 2024

Messed Up

This Era is messed up — Token (@TokenTheOnly) November 19, 2024

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 21, 2024 07:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).