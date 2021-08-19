Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings had its red carpet premiere and early reactions for the film have been pouring out. Critics have been labeling it as easily one of Marvel’s best solo films of the last few years, with many calling it fresh in the genre. Major praise has been aimed towards Simu Liu’s portrayal of Shang-Chi and many are calling the action some of the best in the MCU. Shang-Chi: From Ben Kinsley’s Return to ‘Mind-Blowing’ Post-Credit Scene, 5 Things We Learnt From Early Reactions of Simu Liu’s Marvel Film.

With early reactions though, spoilers are bound to leak, and so is the case with Shang-Chi. A Reddit post on the subreddit r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers detailing the entire plot has been put up. You can check the post down here, but beware, spoilers for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings follow. The leak gives a detailed description of what goes down in the film and seems fairly accurate.

As we have not seen the movie, we cannot verify the veracity of these details. Still we will be focusing on the Post and Mid-Credits scenes of the film that’s been labeled by many as “mind blowing” Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Recalls Making Angelina Jolie Laugh at Comic Con 2019.

The Mid-Credits Scene

First post credit scene is Wong with Shang-Chi and Katy in the Sanctum. They are talking with BRUCE BANNER (human form, not professor hulk) and CAPTAIN MARVEL (has long hair now) and they talk about the Ten Rings as a power just showing up and how there’s other things in the universe they must not know about. Bruce and Carol are there using the same kind of hologram tech Natasha uses to talk with them in Endgame. They also mention that there’s something in the Ten Rings acting as a beacon sending a signal. When Katy and Shang ask where it’s sending to, Cap Marvel gets a message and she and Bruce leave. Bruce is also still wearing a sling. Wong basically says to them “welcome to the team” and it ends with the three of them going to karaoke and singing Hotel California.

With this we get confirmation that we will be seeing Captain Marvel and Bruce Banner in the film (although weirdly in his human form). We don’t know what they will be investigating over here but it does set up an exciting future for the MCU and we can’t wait to see where it goes.

The Post-Credits

"After credits, the sister is in her old room, someone says "they're here" she walks out, she's taken over her dad's palace, the 10 rings banner is now reddish, her gang is around her while she sits on the throne. zooms out and people are training and the base now has some graffiti, etc showing the new leader. "THE TEN RINGS WILL RETURN”"

With this we also get confirmation that The Ten Rings organisation will be explored more in the MCU. Either it be in a Shang-Chi sequel or where, we don’t know yet, but it’s nice to see Marvel exploring more of this sinister group. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is scheduled to release on September 3, 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2021 08:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).