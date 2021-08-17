Another release, another leak. Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins starring Henry Golding and Samara Weaving marked its digital premiere today (August 17). In the movie, Golding essays the titular character, a ninja commando who wields a deadly katana blade, wears all-black, hides his face behind a mask and doesn't speak. Weaving plays Scarlett, an original member of the 'G.I. Joe' team with whom Snake Eyes has a special relationship. The film got a great response for its theatrical release but within a few hours of its release online, gt leaked online for people to watch it for free. The flick is now available to stream on torrent sites. There's an HD print of the film to watch online and nope we are not kidding. Snake Eyes: Henry Golding, Writer Larry Hama and the Makers Share Insights on What Went in Making of GI Joe’s Silent Ninja.

Talking about the film, Golding said, "I wanted to see something different, and I wanted it to look different, to feel different.To be able to launch a franchise like that, it was just too good to be true -- and especially with a character like Snake Eyes about whom a lot of people don't know too much."

She added, "They know him as this insane operator that completes missions and is an absolute weapon, but who's the guy behind the mask and what's his story?" Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins Trailer - Henry Golding Turns An Assassin With A Purpose In This Reboot Of The Action Franchise.

From Paramount, Skydance and AllSpark, 'Snake Eyes' is directed by Robert Schwentke and written by Evan Spiliotopoulos. The film is executive produced by Jeff G. Waxman and produced by Bonaventura, Brian Goldner, Stephen Davis, David Ellison, Josh Feldman, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger.

