One of the worst kept secrets in Hollywood right now, Spider-Man: No Way Home is a gift that keeps on giving. I myself have lost count on the amount of times I have reported on leaks for this movie. Early hours of this morning were surely an exciting one, a TikTok user reportedly uploaded an early trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home with unfinished VFX and it so far seems like this is the multiverse movie that everyone is looking forward to. Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Leaked Online – Doctor Strange Shows Up in Tom Holland’s Marvel Movie and Netizens Go Berserk (Watch Video).

If you’re lucky enough, you might have surely checked out the trailer before it got taken down, but if you did not? Then don’t worry we will note all the important points from the trailer. The trailer opens up with everyone knowing about Peter’s identity and him being interrogated by the feds for the murder of Mysterio. There are a bunch of scenes with MJ where Peter is talking to her. We then transition to the Sanctum Sanctorum where Peter reaches out for Dr Strange’s help so that he can cast a spell and people can forget his identity. Wong warns Strange against using that spell because of how dangerous it is, and Strange agrees but gives a wink to Parker. Spider-Man: No Way Home Funny Jokes and Memes Flood Twitter as Netizens Predict Who Leaked Trailer of Tom Holland’s Marvel Movie.

Then we see Strange take a strand of Peter’s hair and cast the spell but it all goes wrong when he is interrupted by Peter which opens a crack in the Multiverse. We are then treated with a few action montages that show Spider-Man in the mirror dimension and Strange even pushing Peter’s astral projection from his body. We are greeted by the Black and Gold suit as well as the Integrated suit that has the Iron Spider legs. At the end is where the big reveal comes as we see hints of Electro’s powers and a Pumpkin Bomb drop to the ground which is followed by Willem Dafoe’s Norman Osborn voice saying “Be careful what you wish for Peter.” We then finally see Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock return in the flesh saying “Hello Peter” and this is where the trailer ends.

With this we get confirmation that we will be seeing Green Goblin in Spider-Man: No Way Home. It even seemingly confirms the previous leaks that he might be the main villain here. Along with the trailer we even got new looks at Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx as their respective characters. You can check them out below.

Doc Ock will be retaining his original look from Spider-Man 2 but it looks like Goblin and Electro have got fresh makeovers. Instead of being blue this time, Electro will be wearing his comic accurate yellow vest. You can see hints of green and purple too in the Goblin image which makes it seem like even he will be sporting a much more comic accurate look.

If this amount of leaks also wasn’t enough for you, then we have more. A Reddit comment detailing the entire first act of the film was posted on to the subreddit r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers which has scenes matching from the trailer. The comment is very accurate to what we see from the trailer.

Doc Ock Spotted in the Trailer:

FULL LEAKED TRAILER - NOT FAKE. DOC OC APPEARS IN SPIDER-MAN NO WAY HOME TRAILER! #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/USuzkwONZ0 — teaplings (@teaplings) August 22, 2021

Green Goblin, Doc Ock and Electro in Now Way Home Leaked Trailer:

Green Goblin, Doc Ock and Electro in the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer… Now we’re talking pic.twitter.com/kkCIn1tqjs — Beatriz wants mcu moots (@rayyofsuunshine) August 22, 2021

Hopefully these set of leaks push Sony to release the trailer sooner considering just how bad the entire situation has become now. Never have I seen a movie have this level of excitement before the drop of its first trailer. Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to release on December 17, 2021 and stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx and JK Simmons.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 23, 2021 02:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).