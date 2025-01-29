Taylor Swift’s highly successful Eras Tour kicked off in March 2023 in Glendale, Arizona, and it quickly became a global sensation, setting new records for ticket sales. With over USD 2 billion in earnings, it became the highest-grossing tour of all time. However, just as the tour came to a close, Taylor found herself facing a lawsuit filed by Florida artist Kimberly Marasco, who claims that Taylor’s music and visuals copied ‘creative elements’ from her own work without permission. Taylor Swift in Tears as Toronto Crowd Gives Her a Heartfelt Standing Ovation During Eras Tour (Watch Video).

Taylor Swift Copyright Infringement Lawsuit

Kimberly Marasco initially filed the lawsuit in April 2024 in small claims court, seeking only USD 100 in damages. However, by May, the case moved to the Southern District of Florida, where it is now overseen by Judge Aileen Cannon. By October, Kimberly had amended her complaint, raising her demand to over USD 7 million, accusing Kimberly of unauthorised use of ‘creative elements’ in her songs and music videos. Taylor’s legal team quickly responded with a motion to dismiss the case, arguing that over half of Kimberly’s claims are ‘time-barred’ and invalid under the law, as they are related to the singer’s albums (“Lover”, “Folklore” and “Evermore”) released before 2021. Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Makes Guinness World Record As Highest-Grossing Music Tour in History!

Despite this legal challenge, Taylor Swift is not backing down. Taylor’s lawyers have dismissed Kimberly’s claims, calling them ‘entirely unfounded’, while the Florida artist says she only noticed the similarities between her work and the singer’s after attending the Eras Tour in 2024.

