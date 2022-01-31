The new trailer for the Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot is out, and it promises a haunting tale that will be faithful to the original. Directed by David Blue Garcia, the move takes place many years after the original film and sees the return of Leatherface, who is targeting a group of businessmen. The movie releases on February 18, 2022.

Watch The Trailer:

