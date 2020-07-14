Fans of ABC's Dancing With The Stars are hugely disappointed as Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews won't be returning as the hosts for the show's upcoming season. Tom took to his Twitter account and announced his departure from DWTS. An hour later, ABC and BBC Studios revealed that Tom’s co-host Erin also is being let go. Erin took on the hosting duties since 2014, beginning in Season 18 after competing on the tenth season of the show, which aired in 2010.

“Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success. Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show,” read the statement that was issued to HollywoodLife. Idris Elba Inks First-look Deal with Apple TV+ For TV Shows and Movies.

As mentioned earlier, Tom made the announcement of his departure on Twitter. Here's what he wrote:

Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks? — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) July 13, 2020

We like how he kept it light-hearted in the end as he wrote, "That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?” Looks like the decision to let go Erin and Tom was made very recently as just two weeks ago, Tom shared a promotional photo of DWTS on his Instagram account.

It was at the end of May, that we learnt that Dancing With The Stars has been renewed for another season. An official premiere date is not announced thought considering the coronavirus outbreak that has put a temporary halt to the production of many TV shows and movies in many parts of the world.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2020 12:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).