Tom Welling Birthday Special: Did You Know That the Smallville Actor Has A Karmic Connection With Superman?

Actor Tom Welling, who is the best know for playing the role of Clark Kent for 10 years in Smallville, Superman's television series, turns another year older on April 26, 2020. The acting was never on Tom's radar. In fact, Tom never opted to go to college and joined construction instead. However, he was destined to enter the world of showbiz. At an afterparty, Tom was spotted and asked to model. From modelling for brands like Calvin Klein to Tommy Hilfiger to starring in a music video, to wanting to pursue acting, Tom did it all. Superman and Lois Series Featuring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch in Works at the CW Network.

And on the eve of his birthday, here are some fun trivia about the actor's karmic connection with Superman.

Trivia

Tom Welling was not a Superman fan in real life. In fact, he never read the Superman comics, in fact, still hasn't.

Tom Welling was offered the role of a young Clark Kent twice before he finally accepted it. And look what wonders it did him.

For someone who rejected the role twice, Tom Welling played Clark Kent for a long time, in fact, longer than any other actor.

He also stayed committed to playing Clark Kent in all episodes of Smallville.

Tom Welling's connection with Superman and its related series does not end with playing Clark Kent in Smallville. Superman Returns' Superman, actor Brandon Routh had auditioned for Welling's role in Smallville.

Tom had earlier revealed that he was offered Superman's role in Superman Returns (2006) but he rejected the offer. Right back at ya Brandon Routh.

Tom Welling was an IRL superhero for a woman who he saved from being mugged. The lady apparently thanked him and said, "Wow, you really are Superman."

On other work front trivia:

If things had worked out, we would have seen Tom romance Rachel Greene (Jennifer Aniston) on F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Another epic movie that Tom missed out on was Stephenie Meyer's Twilight series, where he was initially considered to play Edward's brother Emmett Cullen. Happy Birthday, Tom Welling!