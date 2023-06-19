Actress Sarita Choudhury was nervous due to how much sex features in the new season of And Just Like That. The 56-year-old actress - who plays real estate agent Seema Patel in the Sex and the City spin-off - teased that "a lot is happening" in the upcoming episodes and she had a lot of fun because her character is single, reports aceshowbiz.com. "Let's just say the intimacy coordinator was there every day. (There's so much sex) I'm almost scared. When we were shooting it, I was like ,'Oh my God, it's going to be so much fun.' Literally, everyone's up to something." And Just Like That Season 2 Teaser: Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett Reunite in This New Glimpse of Sex and the City's Spin-Off!

"(With Seema being single) a lot can be thrown at me. And Carrie. This year "A lot is happening," she told Britain's Grazia Magazine. Joining an established cast, Sarita said she felt a lot of pressure not to "f*** up" the show. She said, "I always thought, I cannot believe I'm in such an iconic show. Like, I can't f*** this up. It really gets to you." While she found Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon to be "like sisters," they were very welcoming to Sarita and a conversation with the Carrie Bradshaw actress helped reassure her nerves. And Just Like That: Sarah Jessica Parker Photographed in the Iconic Wedding Dress From Sex and the City Movie While Filming for Season 2.

Sarita said of her friendship with Sarah Jessica, "(We catch up mostly) after work. Like, on a bench outside the studio when it's dusk and no one's really around. One day she said the nicest thing. Something like, 'We love you for your instinct. That's all you need. Just come play.' And it was weird, it kind of released something." Fans are convinced John Corbett is making a return as Aidan after he was pictured on set but Sarita teased viewers will be in for a surprise. She said: "The fans won't be able to guess where it's going. But they're gonna love it. On some level. Yeah. On some level."

