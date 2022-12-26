Australian actor Hugh Jackman is set to draw the Wolverine claws out as he is teasing Deadpool 3 by spilling some tea about the relationship the superheroes will have at the beginning of the new movie he's filming with co-star Ryan Reynolds, as per reports. In a recent interview, Jackman was asked to categorise the status of the relationship between the two superheroes. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Confirms Time Travel for Ryan Reynolds' Marvel Film, Says They Will Use a Device to Move Around 'Timelines'.

"How do I categorise it? Ten being really close, zero being the reality, we're zero, we're opposites, hate each other," he said on 'The Empire Film Podcast' (via ComicBook). "I'm just talking from my perspective, (Logan's) frustrated by him, wants to be a million miles away from him or wants to punch him in the head.

"Unfortunately, he can't be a million miles away from him in this movie, so I'm probably going to punch him in the head a lot," he further said, quoted by Deadline. He recently talked about how they were able to bring back Wolverine, and now integrate him into the MCU, assuring fans that Deadpool 3 wouldn't mess with the Logan timeline. Charlie Cox Thinks 'There's a Place' For Daredevil to Show Up in 'Deadpool 3', Hints at the Tone of 'Born Again'.