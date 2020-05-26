Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium To Be The First Bollywood Film To Release In Dubai After Theatres Reopen On May 27

Angrezi Medium (Photo Credits: File Image)

The theatrical run for Angrezi Medium was cut short due to COVID-19 lockdown that was imposed in the country. The movie received a good response from the critics. And it was well appreciated on Hotstar upon its digital release as well. Now, the movie is all set to reopen in theatres. But not in India. In Dubai. The cinemas are in Dubai are all set to resume service, but dozens of restrictions and guidelines including only being allowed to run at 30% capacity. Angrezi Medium will be the first Indian film to be screened in cinemas after the resumption.

We can expect the audience to still walk into the theatre to watch the film, despite the fact that it's two months old now. Irrfan Khan, who played the lead role in the movie, passed away due to a colon infection while battling cancer, last month. The fans of the actor can be expected to rush to theatres to see his last work on the big screen.

Angrezi Medium is directed by Homi Adajania. The movie grabbed the limelight for being the spiritual sequel to the sleeper hit Hindi Medium. The new film also stars Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobariyal, Ranveer Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. Angrezi Medium Movie Review: Irrfan Khan Is Excellent, Radhika Madan Impresses in This Feel-Good Entertainer, Kareena Kapoor Has Limited Scope.

Watch The Trailer For Angrezi Medium Here:

The theatres across Dubai would be adhering to some strict protocols and strong social distancing norms. 30% capacity rule is just the tip of the iceberg. Temperature checks, wearing a face mask, alternate empty rows, elderly above 60 and children beyond 12 will not be allowed - the guidelines look stern.