R&B singer Robert Sylvester Kelly, aka R Kelly, was sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2022 in connection with sex trafficking and the sexual exploitation of children. In a separate case, the singer was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2024 for child pornography charges. In a shocking development, R. Kelly has alleged that prison staff tried to have him assassinated. According to a report, the singer's attorney said they have evidence that officials at the federal prison in Northern California hired an inmate to kill him. However, his request to be released from prison has been denied by the prosecutors. R Kelly Gets 20-Year Jail Term for Child Pornography Crime.

R Kelly Claims Officials Are Planning To Have Him Killed Inside Prison

Convicted sex trafficker R Kelly's lawyers alleged that the federal prison officials have devised a plan to kill the singer in prison. In a statement to Business Insider on Tuesday (June 17), the disgraced singer's attorney said, "Bureau of Prisons officers and officials are actively taking actions to kill R Kelly." Reports suggest that Kelly's legal team filed an emergency motion that the singer should be released from prison for home detention.

However, federal prosecutors have called the accusations" deeply unserious" and "repugnant" and dismissed the request. The attorneys said, "Kelly has never taken responsibility for his years of sexually abusing children and he probably never will. Undetreed, Kelly now asks the Court o release him for incarceration indefinitely under the guise of a fanciful conspiracy." R Kelly’s Daughter Buku Abi Accuses the Singer of Sexual Abuse During Childhood in Documentary.

R Kelly Rushed to Hospital After Alleged Murder Plot in Prison

R Kelly reportedly collapsed inside his prison after receiving what his lawyers stated was an overdose of medication. According to Beau Brindley, "They gave him an amount of medicine that could have killed him. That means that, within two days of filing of his motion, Beuraeu of Prisons officials administered an amount of medication that significantly exceeded a safe dose and caused Mr Kelly to overdose, putting his life in jeopardy." Reportedly, doctors found blood clots in both his legs and recommended immediate surgery.

