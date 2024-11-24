Pakistani TikToker and social media influencer Kanwal Aftab is the latest celebrity affected by the recent wave of private video leaks in the country. Previously, alleged sensitive videos of Pak social media stars Minahil Malik, Imsha Rehman and Mathira were leaked online. These leaked materials, consisting of several private pictures and videos, have gone viral across social media platforms, raising extreme concerns among fans about digital safety. Despite no concrete proof regarding the authenticity of the video, few fans claim that the leaks are a part of a social media stunt to gain attention. After Mathira Khan, Pakistani Influencer and TikToker Kanwal Aftab’s Private Video Leaked Online?.

While other influencers have taken a back step ever since their videos went viral, Mathira, on the other hand, has been quite vocal about it and has denied the same on multiple occasions. On November 13, the TV host said that her leaked photos were "fake" and altered from her photoshoot pictures. On November 13, the 32-year-old shared a long note along with a video denying the authenticity of the leaks.

Mathira Reacts to Her MMS Leak

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mathira M (@real_mathira)

Mathira Calls MMS Leak AI-Generated

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday (November 23), Pakistani TV host Mathira claimed to be a victim of cyberbullying due to the morphed AI-generated videos shared online. She wrote, "Recently i have been a Victim of CyberBulling and Ai generated stuff that was not mine I have been shamed and blamed named treated like I don’t have a heart for fake news and morphed AI generated videos that were not mine for proof I have the forensics report also but can’t post cause Instagram removes legal documents …. I don’t know what to say but it has hurt me and my loved ones also I’m bold but I know my limits."

Mathira added that AI has its own set of cons. If misused, it can "destroy the mental health and lives" of people. She revealed that her family and friends have been a strong support system during the difficult phase of her life, but in some ways, even they have been affected by it. She concluded her note by requesting people to check for themselves before spreading "fake stuff". ‘Keep Me out of This Trashy Nonsense’: Mathira Breaks Silence on X-Rated Viral Video; Pakistani TV Host Reacts Strongly to MMS Leak.

These unverified videos and pictures allegedly showing the influencers in compromising positions are a serious matter of concern and have sparked widespread discussions online.

