Mathira Mohammad, popularly known as Mathira M or Mathira, is a popular Pakistani-Zimbabwean influencer, television hostess, model, and actor. She is grabbing the headlines, but for all the wrong reasons. Unfortunately, incidents of privacy breaches and leaked videos show no signs of stopping. They have only surged in recent times. After leaked videos of Minahil Malik and Imsha Rehman, the latest victim whose private video has allegedly surfaced online is that of Mathira’s. Recently, a controversial and explicit MMS video featuring her in a compromising situation and negative light has been doing the rounds on social media. This has caused a controversy and sparked a debate about violations of privacy. Here’s all you need to know about the influencer and the controversy surrounding her. Who Is Minahil Malik? All About the Pakistani TikTok Star as Her Dance Video Goes Viral Amid MMS Leak Controversy.

Who Is Mathira M?

Mathira is a popular Pakistani-Zimbabwean influencer, television hostess, model, and actor. She was born into a Muslim family to a Pakistani mother and South African father. She has featured in many music videos, and she has also hosted hit series like The Insta Show, Love Indicator, and Desi Rapper. She has also featured on the cover of Pakistani magazines. Mathira has 2.6 million followers on Instagram. The influencer received her education in Zimbabwe before moving to Pakistan along with her family, following the unrest in Zimbabwe. Mathira was married to Farran J Mirza, a Punjabi singer from 2012, but the couple split in 2018. Who Is Imsha Rehman? What Was in Her X-Rated Video? Know More About This Pakistani Influencer Who Went Viral After Her MMS Video Leaked Online.

Mathira Leaked Video Controversy

Mathira is at the centre of a leaked video controversy after a private clip featuring her in a negative light allegedly leaked online and circulated on social media platforms. However, Mathira has come forward and discredited the video. She claims that it is a fake and that the video is a pathetic attempt made to malign her character. She adds that people are misusing her name and she requests people to keep her out of such trashy nonsense.

Mathira M

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mathira M (@real_mathira)

Mathira M clears the air Around the Video

People are miss using my name and my photoshoot pictures and adding fake stuff in please have shame ! 🙏🏻 Keep me out of this trashy nonsence .. — Mathira (@IamMathira) November 13, 2024

The authenticity of the video is questionable, and it has raised concerns about privacy violations and generated discussions about the uploading of private videos on social media. It once again brought up the issue of online safety and the need for better protections.

