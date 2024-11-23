There's something very fishy going on in Pakistan's influencer community. The past few weeks saw a wave of scandals and controversies as private videos of several popular social media figures were leaked online, raising concerns among fans about digital privacy. Prominent TikTokers like Minahil Malik, Imsha Rehman and Mathira Khan fell victim to the disturbing trend. In a starting update, another video featuring social media influencer Kanwal Aftab in a compromising situation has surfaced online. Mathira's Private Video Leaked Online: Pakistani Influencer's Explicit MMS Surfaces on Social Media, Here's What We Know So Far.

Pak Influencer Kanwal Aftab’s Private Video Leaked

Popular Pakistani social media influencer Kanwal Aftab is the latest celebrity to be affected by the recent MMS leaks. Pictures and videos of the 26-year-old in a compromising position have surfaced online and gone viral. However, their authenticity remains unverified as of now. Kanwal Aftab is yet to react to the situation and until a clarification arrives, fans continue to remain worried.

Kanwal Aftab’s Latest Instagram Post

Who Is Kanwal Aftab?

Kanwal Aftab is a renowned social media influencer, TikTok host, and entrepreneur based in Lahore, Pakistan. She was born on January 9, 1998, which makes her 26 years old. Kanwal Aftab enjoys a massive social media following, with 4 million followers on Instagram alone. The majority of her posts include pictures of her husband, Zulqarnain Sikandar and their daughter Aizal Zulqarnain. ‘Keep Me out of This Trashy Nonsense’: Mathira Breaks Silence on X-Rated Viral Video; Pakistani TV Host Reacts Strongly to MMS Leak.

Kanwal Aftab With Her Husband and Daughter

While others have maintained silence over their MMS leaks, Pakistani TV host Mathira Khan chose not to do the regular and strongly reacted to the viral photos and videos involving her. Taking to her X (previously Twitter) handle, she stated that people are misusing her photoshoot pictures by adding "fake" elements to them. She wrote, "People are miss using my name and my photoshoot pictures and adding fake stuff in please have shame !

Keep me out of this trashy nonsense."

