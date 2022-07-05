For those of you who may not know, Army Selca Day is not a particular event or a competition. It's simply a Twitter festival that is celebrated on the platform, as a way to show appreciation to a K-pop group you support. It first started with the BtoB fandom called Melody. It then spread to other fandoms and soon the trend caught on. BTS Tidbits! V, RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, Suga And J-Hope Answer 77 Questions And Speak About Their Life's Motto in Viral Video.
When it is celebrated you ask? There is no particular day for it. Various fandoms celebrate it on the first Tuesday of any month. This year, Army Selca Day is today! So let's take a look at the 10 times BTS fans looked iconic next to their faves.
View Tweets Here:
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ have i lost myself?
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ or have i gained you?#ArmySelcaDay #ARSD #armyseIcaday #arsdselcaday #TAEHYUNG #V pic.twitter.com/SPpvhnVgV0
— 𝐌𝐨𝐨𝐧 📌 ARSD (@jackywxng) October 3, 2021
Film date
he swears we weren’t on a film date
📷🎞🍃#ARSD #ARMYSelcaDay #NAMJOON @BTS_twt #Film #Namjooning pic.twitter.com/ufK3YfTfbf
— nz⁷🌿🃏|| semi-ia — ARSD 📌 (@demonbladejin) July 4, 2022
Not pants, leg prisons
Monsieur Kim Taehyung:
Pants? Don’t you mean leg prisons?#ARSD #ARMYSelcaDay #TAEHYUNG #BTSARMY @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/ILQeUPXdGz
— Chimmysul⁷ (@chimmysul) July 4, 2022
Matchy matchy
First time doing one of these
Anyway, love having matching shoes with Hobi 😌 #ARSD #armyselcaday #jhope #hobi #hoseok #JHOPE #Kasina pic.twitter.com/AXpdYTZszd
— ʰ𝙰𝚗𝚐𝚒𝚎ᶻ🌻🐥🃏You can let it go🏠🎨 (@calamity_vol6_) July 4, 2022
Quick nap with faves
Just Jin and I taking quick naps surrounded by our faves 🥰💜#ARSD #ARMYSelcaDay #JIN pic.twitter.com/2mrUmkXJwI
— Annie⁷ 💜✨ (@anniemmal) July 4, 2022
Just a cup of coffee and classic Yoongi
i heard it's #ARMYSelcaDay today, @BTS_twt 😹🍑 #ARSD #SUGA #YOONGI pic.twitter.com/divwgbnDee
— eenie (2seok)minnie miney moe #JackInTheBox 🃏 (@2seokminnie) July 5, 2022
Beautiful
Jungkook takes up every corner of my mind. @bts_bighit #ARSD #ARMYSelcaDay pic.twitter.com/OMi6pUMzps
— RNoona⁷🌺 (@BTSNoonaaa) July 4, 2022
Helsinki buddy
Met Jin's buddy in Helsinki ♡˙ᵕ˙#ARSD #ARMYSelcaDay @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/eksFEBejZU
— Aisu🌿⁷⋆*̣ (@taestimonial) July 4, 2022
CAKE
Cake 🧚🏻♀️ #ARSD #ARMYSelcaDay #JIMIN #지민 #BTS #BTSARMY @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/drW28tLqOv
— CSW⁷ ✨아포방포✨ARSD 📌 (@findingdduksum) July 4, 2022
You are my sun
⠀
⠀ꕥ 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘐'𝘭𝘭 𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘥 𝘺𝘰𝘶.ꕥ
⠀#HOSEOK #ARSD #ARMYSelcaDay pic.twitter.com/kdruk1wJkf
— giul⁷ (@M00NLIVGHT) July 4, 2022
