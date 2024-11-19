HYBE and controversies always go hand in hand; it seems there's more than meets the eye. From Min Hee Jin's accusation and speaking for NewJeans to now HYBE facing backlash for BLACKPINK's Rosé's Billboard success, things are more complicated than ever. Recently, a news article received backlash online, claiming that BLACKPINK's Rosé's 'APT' was successful because BTS paved the way for K-pop music to go global. On November 19, a post surfaced online that made netizens boil with anger. They criticised an article from Monday's Today, which claimed that BTS was the main driving force behind HYBE's domination of the K-pop entertainment sector. Min Hee Jin Accuses HYBE AND BeLift Lab of Deflecting NewJeans’ Responsibility Amid Legal Clash Over Plagiarism Allegations.

The article, titled 'BTS will return: Everyone is slowly buying them except for ants?… A reverse in HYBE’s atmosphere,' was posted by the media outlet Money Today and garnered much attention for its statements. It stated that BTS, ranked first on the Billboard Hot 100 chart eight times (including individual activities) and entered the chart more than 50 times, with most of the Billboard records set by BTS. The statement also mentioned BLACKPINK's Rosé, who released the song 'APT' with Bruno Mars and ranked eighth on the Billboard charts. According to the news article, this ranking happened only because of BTS, who paved the way for K-pop icons to share their music internationally and spread across the global pop market.

HYBE Faces Backlash for Undermining BLACKPINK Rosé’s ‘APT’ Billboard Success by Linking It to BTS

About BLACKPINK’s Rose ‘APT’ Track

BLACKPINK's Rosé recently made her highly anticipated comeback with a single titled 'APT', featuring Bruno Mars. The song quickly went viral across social media platforms, captivating listeners with its catchy melody and visually stunning music video. Released in October, the track has already amassed an impressive 377,050,216 views, further cementing its global popularity. ‘Apt’ Music Video: Bruno Mars and K-Pop Sensation Rose’s Infectious Pop Punk-Inspired Single Will Get You Moving – WATCH.

