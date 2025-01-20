BIGBANG’s G-Dragon is about to kick off his long-awaited return to the spotlight with his brand-new variety show, Good Day, and the excitement is real! Officially marking its premiere date, the show promises to be a hit with fans as it unveils its very first teaser and it does not disappoint. Directed by the legendary Kim Tae Ho, Good Day is no ordinary variety show. We get a behind-the-scenes look at G-Dragon’s creative process as he transforms their personal stories into music, all within a reality show format. It's a masterclass in music production – and who better to lead it than G-Dragon? The teaser kicks off in a local restaurant in Dongmyo, with G-Dragon patiently waiting, looking all nervous yet excited as he waits for someone. Cue the suspense. Who’s the mystery guest? It’s none other than Jung Hyung Don! ‘G-Dragon Really Is THAT Idol’: Netizens React As South Koreans Play K-Pop Legend’s 2013 Track ‘Crooked’ at Protests Against President Yoon Suk-yeol.

The two are reuniting after 11 years. Flashback to their time together at the Infinite Challenge Song Festival back in 2013, and it’s clear these two have history. As they hug it out, there’s an air of disbelief – “I’ve missed you,” G-Dragon says, as they realise just how much time has passed. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon Is Back! K-Pop Icon Gives Fans a Taste of His Pre-Release Single ‘POWER’ (Watch Video).

Good Day Teaser

G-Dragon can’t help but tease Hyung Don, calling him “so cute,” and the banter flows effortlessly. It’s a reunion filled with warmth, laughter, and that familiar playful spirit. It’s safe to say this show is going to be an emotional rollercoaster with plenty of fun moments thrown in.

So, get ready – Good Day is on the way, and it's bound to be one heck of a ride.

