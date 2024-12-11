Kwon Ji-yong, aka G-Dragonis, is an idol that is larger than life. Legendary K-Pop group BIGBANG's leader G-Dragon, who recently made his solo comeback with the track "POWER", is listed as South Korea's biggest fashion, music and trend icon. Be it songwriting, producing music, rocking bright hair colours (a trend every idol follows these days), or designing a special light stick for fans, the 36-year-old K-Pop legend takes credit for being the first to do it all. Despite being away for a few years, his impact was evident among fans during recent protests in the country, where Koreans were heard singing G-Dragon's 2013 track "Crooked." ‘When the Phone Rings’ Episodes 5 & 6: Could South Korean Political Turmoil Lead to Another Delay for Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin’s MBC Drama? Here’s What We Know.

South Koreans Play G-Dragon’s ‘Crooked’ During Protests Against President Yoon Suk-yeol

Tens of thousands of South Koreans took to the streets in one of the largest protests yet over President Yoon Suk-yeol's decision to impose martial law. From Seoul's main square to the National Assembly Building, protests have spread all across the South Korean capital after President Yoon Suk-yeol's failed martial law attempt last week. Like always, the latest protests also saw Koreans resort to using songs, dances and customised light sticks as an effective tool to express their disappointment over the decision. They demanded Yoon Suk-yeol's resignation by holding banners and signs and playing music.

Several videos from the protests have surfaced online, and now a clip showing Koreans singing to G-Dragon's chart-topping track "Crooked" has taken over the internet. K-netizens and global fans of the K-Pop idol noticed that out of all the existing K-Pop tracks, demonstrators chose this 2013 banger to voice their thoughts. One fan wrote, "G-Dragon as the unofficial soundtrack of rebellion? Iconic. Stay safe out there!" while another wrote, "GDragon really is THAT K-Pop idol." Not just that, fan videos also showed that the song was played multiple times at the protests at different places. MAMA 2024: BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung Reunite on Stage After 9 Years; K-Pop Legends Perform Iconic Hits ‘Bang Bang Bang’ and ‘Fantastic Baby’ (Watch Video).

Netizens React to G-Dragon’s ‘Crooked’ Being Played at South Korean Protests

From morning to night, playing #GDRAGON crookedpic.twitter.com/K3rmzhYZJe — Professor G-Dragon is the manual (@WhiteTamar1) December 10, 2024

‘Crooked’ the Official Soundtrack of Rebellion?

G-Dragon as the unofficial soundtrack of rebellion? Iconic. Stay safe out there! — Avinash gupta (@Onlyfact998) December 7, 2024

Yes, He Indeed Is ‘THAT K-Pop Idol’

Gdragon rly is THAT kpop idol. He remains iconic his songs from a decade ago remain iconic... https://t.co/hZYMFdoXjB — alex (@main_yapper_lex) December 7, 2024

He Inspires Us All!

Kwon Jiyong is indeed a music visionary since a while ago, not just 2024. And I love it, he's the artist that inspires me🫶🩷 https://t.co/vu1UNpi59L — luna ♡ (@iwascent) December 7, 2024

‘Crooked’ Is Unstoppable!

Heartbreak, Protest, Party? ‘Crooked’ to the Rescue Everywhere!

In Case You Are K-Pop Newbie and Want To Hear the Whole ‘Crooked’ Track

Following the declaration of martial law, the National Assembly filed an impeachment against Yoon Suk-yeol, calling his decision a mere abuse of power. Meanwhile, after a power-packed comeback with tracks "POWER" and "HOME SWEET HOME," the K-Pop icon is now set to return to SBS Gayo Daejon after eight years. He will perform at the event along with other artistes and groups, including 2N1, NCT 127, ATEEZ, ITZY, and ENHYPEN, among others, on December 25.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2024 04:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).