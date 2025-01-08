The Netflix dystopian series Squid Game released its second season on December 26, 2024 on the streaming platform. Like the first season of the South Korea-based series which is the No.1 show of Netflix worldwide, Squid Game Season 2 became an instant hit. However, some fans criticised Squid Game 2 for not being as thrilling as the first one. Now, Indian fans who have watched the Squid Games 2 dubbed version in Hindi or taken a look at the Hindi promo by Netflix are amused (or rather not amused) with the quality of the dubbing. Netizens are sharing hilarious translations of the Hindi dubbed lines of Squid Game 2’s Korean dialogues, some as funny as “Main Hoon Aloo Tu Hai Gobi” and “Tum Nasha Karte Ho? Bas Tera Nasha Hai”. Reacting to the 'Red Light-Green Light Game' sequence from Squid Game 2, some users thought it was the cartoon character Shinchan speaking in the Hindi version - which obviously will be the Hindi voice of Shinchan - while others felt it sounded more like Doraemon. Take a look at some posts on X about Squid Game 2 Hindi Dub. Thanos in ‘Squid Game’ Season 2: Everything About Choi Seung-hyun (TOP)’s Character, His Casting Controversy and Another Rapper Who Almost Got the Part.

Reactions to ‘Squid Game 2’ Hindi Dub on Netflix

Fried

THE HINDI DUBBED IS FRYING ME 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/kPGDGT62Rw — kp (@earthlykisssed) January 5, 2025

Thanos in Hindi

Reactions to Thanos Hindi Dialogue in Squid Game 2 (Photo Credit: X)

Pickup Line

Reaction to 'Bas Tera Nasha Hai' Hindi Dubbed Line in Squid Game 2 (Photo Credit: X)

Shinchan Speaking

Viewer Reactions to Squid Game 2 Hindi (Photo Credit: X)

Or Was That Doraemon?

Fans Wonder If Doraemon or Shinchan Voices Are Used in Squid Game 2 (Photo Credit: X)

Thanos Again

Reactions to Thanos Hindi Dialogue in Squid Game 2 (Photo Credit: X)

Truth Behind Red Light-Green Light - 'Squid Game: Season 2' Hindi Dub - Watch Netflix Promo

'Squid Game Season 3' Announcement

Meanwhile, even as fans were savouring Squid Game 2, in a social media post on January 1, Netflix announced the arrival of Squid Game Season 3 in 2025.

Netflix 'Squid Game 3' Teaser

YOUNG-HEE & CHUL-SU Squid Game Season 3. Coming 2025. pic.twitter.com/x5UfR1GxT8 — Netflix (@netflix) December 31, 2024

