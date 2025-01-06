One of the standout characters of Netflix’s Squid Game Season 2 was Thanos, whose real name is Choi Su-bong. Unlike the sadistic villain Jang Deok-su from the first season, Thanos is a more layered antagonist. Played by Choi Seung-hyun, better known by his stage name TOP, the character sparked significant online chatter, both for his role in the series and the controversy surrounding TOP's casting. ‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Review: High-Stakes Thrills, Performances and Gong Yoo’s Standout Cameo Make for a Worthy but Flawed Netflix Sequel.

From the moment his casting was announced, Thanos became a hot topic among fans, even overshadowing returning protagonist Seong Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-jae. If you're curious about Thanos, his role in Squid Game Season 2, his possible return in Season 3, and why TOP was cast, here’s everything you need to know. (Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD)

Who is Thanos?

Thanos, or Choi Su-bong, is a rapper with massive online clout, even boasting fans within the Squid Game arena. During the screening process, young players eagerly sought selfies with him, highlighting his celebrity status. Known for his spiked, coloured hair and English-language raps, Thanos exudes vanity and arrogance. Over the course of the series, he forms fleeting alliances based on whims, such as with Player 196, who tragically dies in the first game, and the timid Min-su.

Choi Seung-hyun in Squid Game Season 2

While Thanos is positioned as a "villain," his bullying is largely focused on one player, Lee Myung-gi, for a deeply personal reason. Myung-gi, a popular YouTuber, had promoted a cryptocurrency scam that caused Thanos and his loyal follower Nam-gyu to lose significant money. This animosity fuels Thanos and Nam-gyu’s relentless attacks on Myung-gi, a decision that ultimately proves costly.

Thanos is also depicted as a drug addict, using pills hidden in his cross-shaped locket to enhance his performance during the games. However, the pills’ side effects lead to erratic behaviour, which both saves his life and causes unintended deaths, such as during the Red Light, Green Light task. ‘Squid Game Season 3’ Release Date: Netflix Confirms Hwang Dong Hyuk’s Survival Thriller Arrives in 2025; Check Out First Poster!

Will Thanos Return for Squid Game Season 3?

Thanos meets a grim end in the final scene of Episode 6, fatally stabbed in the neck by Myung-gi during a bathroom fight. This confrontation occurs when Thanos tries to coerce Min-su into changing his vote. His death incites chaos in the game arena, culminating in a violent riot where Nam-gyu brutally kills Se-mi with a broken bottle.

Choi Seung-hyun in Squid Game Season 2

While Thanos is confirmed dead, fan speculation about his return in Season 3 has been fuelled by a leaked - and quickly deleted - teaser from Netflix Korea, which allegedly contained hints about his presence. ‘Squid Game’ Season 2: Ranking Every Major Death From Least to Most Impactful in Lee Jung-jae’s Netflix Series.

Who is Choi Seung-hyun (TOP)?

Choi Seung-hyun, born on November 4, 1987, in Seoul, South Korea, is a renowned rapper and singer, best known as TOP from the legendary K-pop group BigBang. Debuting as the band’s lead rapper in 2006 under YG Entertainment, BigBang dominated music charts, while TOP also found success in his solo career. The group’s other members included G-Dragon, Taeyang, Daesung, and Seungri. TOP officially left the band on May 31, 2023, following Seungri’s earlier departure amid the Burning Sun nightclub scandal.

TOP's 'Turn It Up' Music Video

TOP’s acting career began in 2007 with the K-drama I Am Sam. He later starred in notable shows like Iris and Secret Message, and films including 71: Into the Fire, Tazza: The Hidden Card, and Commitment. Squid Game Season 2 marked his first major acting project in nearly a decade.

Why Was Choi Seung-hyun’s Casting Controversial?

At the height of his fame, TOP faced a substance abuse scandal, an issue mirrored in his Squid Game character. In 2017, he was caught using marijuana - illegal in South Korea except for limited medical use - and was later prosecuted, receiving a 10-month prison sentence with two years of probation. During his trial, he admitted guilt, but the controversy tarnished his reputation and affected his mandatory military service, during which he was found unconscious from an apparent overdose of anti-anxiety medication.

Choi Seung-hyun Facing Media After Getting Sentenced

Although TOP has since moved on and stayed away from further scandals, many South Korean fans remain critical of his past. This backlash extended to his Squid Game casting, with some promotional materials noticeably excluding him. While international audiences praised his performance, some South Korean media reviews were harsh.

Why Was Choi Seung-hyun Cast in 'Squid Game'?

In an interview with PEOPLE, director Hwang Dong-hyuk explained the decision to cast TOP: "As you may know, Seung-hyun was involved in a marijuana scandal in Korea about nine years ago, which kept him away from projects for a long time. This role was a bold comeback for him, especially since it shares some negative parallels with his personal life. It took a lot of courage for him to take on such a challenging character. Despite the hiatus, I was very impressed with his performance and satisfied with what he brought to the role."

Interestingly, TOP wasn’t the first choice for the role. Hwang initially considered rapper Swings but felt uncertain about his acting skills. When TOP expressed interest, his audition showcased his potential, making him the best fit for the role.

