The final season of Squid Game - the third instalment of the globally popular series - is scheduled to drop on Netflix on June 27, 2025. While the creators are keeping plot details under wraps, a recent leak suggests we may already know how it ends - perhaps exactly the same way it begins. Though the spoiler doesn’t reveal who survives or where the story ultimately leads, it has certainly given fans plenty to speculate about. ‘Squid Game Season 3’ Release Date: Netflix Confirms Hwang Dong Hyuk’s Survival Thriller Arrives in 2025; Check Out First Poster!

The apparent spoiler originates from a leaked Instagram post by Chae Kyoung-sun, the production designer on Squid Game. The message she shared was reportedly from the show’s creator and director, Hwang Dong-hyuk, sent to the cast and crew - to mark the end of filming. The Insta account of Kyoung-sun is presently restricted and cannot be viewed.

The original Korean message translates as: "It begins at the airport and ends at the airport. We finished filming, had a wonderful trip, and may we meet again on life’s journey."

What’s the Plot Spoiler Here?

If you recall, Squid Game Season 2 begins exactly where Season 1 left off: at the airport. Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), sporting pink hair, is preparing to board a flight to the United States. However, after a phone call with the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), he changes his mind - resolute in his mission to dismantle the sinister organisation behind the games. As viewers of Season 2 will know, that decision goes terribly for him. ‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Review: High-Stakes Thrills, Performances and Gong Yoo’s Standout Cameo Make for a Worthy but Flawed Netflix Sequel.

Season 3 is said to be a direct continuation of Season 2, whose finale played more like a mid-season cliffhanger than a conclusive ending. If Gi-hun’s revenge arc began at the airport, this cryptic message suggests it may end there, too. Whether it’s Gi-hun himself at the airport in the finale - or someone else entirely - remains to be seen.

Possible Tease of a Larger Universe

Previous episodes have hinted that the Squid Game is not limited to South Korea, and that similar versions exist globally (though one of the VIP clients say that the Korean version is the best). So, if Season 3 concludes at an airport, the symbolism could go either way: a definitive end for a character, as is common with airport-set finales in dramas, or a new beginning, possibly teasing a wider, more dangerous universe. ‘Squid Game’ Season 2: Ranking Every Major Death From Least to Most Impactful in Lee Jung-jae’s Netflix Series.

Will Gi-hun Survive Season 3?

Strong rumours suggest Gi-hun may not survive the events of Season 3. Instead, it’s speculated that Jun-hee (Jo Yu-ri), the pregnant contestant introduced in Season 2, might be the one to win the games. However, there’s another theory: Gi-hun might not even participate in the new round. After being betrayed and captured by the Front Man - forced to witness the execution of his friend - Gi-hun could spend most of the season imprisoned, while the games continue without him.

