Moonbin left us for the heavenly abode. It still hasn't sunk in. One of Kpop group Astro's most loved idols, Moonbin died by suicide which has left everyone in deep sorrow. The reason behind his decision is still uncertain. All we can do now is listen to his songs and watch his videos for the umpteenth time. But now that he is gone, none of his songs feel the same nor do the videos. ASTRO's Moonbin Dies at 25; Girl Group Billlie Cancels All Activities for Week Following K-Pop Idol's Demise.

In fact, we were going through his video on the internet including a few on his Instagram account and we just can't shake off the heavy feeling. That all hit so differently now. We have pieced together five such videos of Moonbin that will never be the same again. ASTRO's Moonbin Proves He's The Most Supportive Sibling To Billlie's Moon Sua

It wasn't all an act, right?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 문빈 (@moon_ko_ng)

How to move on now, Moonbin?

"I'll cover your eyes and your ears. I'll hug you tight so that you won't feel anything else. All of these will pass, so as you wait. Think about how you will move forward." -Astro Moonbin pic.twitter.com/A3PFiCQgQd — ️️ ️️️️️️️️️ ️️ ️️ ️️ (@fanifanitifanny) April 19, 2023

Guess, this is how his sister will feel from now on...

breaks my heart for her. can't imagine how much pain she is in right now loosing her brother, the only strength she had. Moonbin, you did well. pic.twitter.com/9v1Qq8sbUL — 444 (@xuxisgal) April 19, 2023

A wish to remember

instead of wishing for himself here moonbin wished for his sister to always be happy in 2023 pic.twitter.com/YZXiVRPTVn — 이녑바라기 🌻 (@inyeopsubs) April 19, 2023

Our hearts go out to Seungkwan

This hits different now. Seungkwan lost his best friend. The best friend he always bragged to the world. Their friendship was very genuine. My condolences to Moonbin’s family, friends and fans. Gone too soon 🥺 pic.twitter.com/K7oP1LXw4X — kimbab kidding? (@_____ayoka) April 19, 2023

These videos will never be the same again. Moonbin has left a deep void in the hearts of Astro fans, Aroha and everyone else in the world. Hope you continue to keep smiling wherever you are, Moonbin!

