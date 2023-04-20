Moonbin left us for the heavenly abode. It still hasn't sunk in. One of Kpop group Astro's most loved idols, Moonbin died by suicide which has left everyone in deep sorrow. The reason behind his decision is still uncertain. All we can do now is listen to his songs and watch his videos for the umpteenth time. But now that he is gone, none of his songs feel the same nor do the videos. ASTRO's Moonbin Dies at 25; Girl Group Billlie Cancels All Activities for Week Following K-Pop Idol's Demise.

In fact, we were going through his video on the internet including a few on his Instagram account and we just can't shake off the heavy feeling. That all hit so differently now. We have pieced together five such videos of Moonbin that will never be the same again. ASTRO's Moonbin Proves He's The Most Supportive Sibling To Billlie's Moon Sua

It wasn't all an act, right?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 문빈 (@moon_ko_ng)

How to move on now, Moonbin?

Guess, this is how his sister will feel from now on...

A wish to remember

Our hearts go out to Seungkwan

These videos will never be the same again. Moonbin has left a deep void in the hearts of Astro fans, Aroha and everyone else in the world. Hope you continue to keep smiling wherever you are, Moonbin!

