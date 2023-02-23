Our Blooming Youth is going great as audiences are liking the twists and turns in the series. It is also helping that Park Hyung Sik is the main lead. It's always fun to watch him on screen and especially when he plays such intense characters. What's catching everyone's eye, even more, is his slow-burn chemistry with Jean So-nee. They just look breathtaking together and the tension between them is just so warm. But we feel their behind-the-scene camaraderie is even better. Our Blooming Youth: Park Hyung Sik Is Back And We Celebrate His Arrival With His Bewitching Pics From The Show.

We have collated a few videos of Park Hyung Sik and Jean Seo-nee's amazing friendship when the cameras aren't rolling. Business Proposal, Strong Woman Do Bong Soon - 5 Kdrama Kisses Under The Cherry Blossom We Will Never Forget.

The hat-ke move

the way hyung sik takes care of his co-stars is the reason why i haven't lost faith in men, i'd never settle for less THEY'RE SO CUTE#청춘월담 #OurBloomingYouth pic.twitter.com/5o8P5avUYb — Sel. (@hhyoguk) February 22, 2023

Pat on it

sonee and hyung sik's friendship is already very personal to me, they can be bickering and leave you on the floor laughing to admiring and take care of each other + their cute height difference 🤏🏼🥺#청춘월담 #OurBloomingYouth pic.twitter.com/Es1oOdZvNz — Sel. (@hhyoguk) February 22, 2023

Tumble, fall and Gwenchenna?

it's the way hyungsik tried his best not to hurt sonee with his legs that's why he awkwardly straightened it out + he managed to fall on his left side first not on the right where sonee's head is BUT STILL IT'S SO FUNNY IM CRYING THE DIRECTOR SOUNDS WORRIED TOO#OurBloomingYouth pic.twitter.com/aUTCHppUKf

Our Blooming Youth is about a Crown Prince played by Park Hyung Sik, who is cursed and is looking for a cure when he comes across the wrongly framed Jeon So-nee.

