Squid Game debuted on Netflix in 2021 and went on to become a global phenomenon. The South Korean series created by Hwang Dong-hyuk captivated viewers with its gripping storyline and unexpected twists. Ever since, fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of the follow-up, and on Thursday (December 26), Squid Game 2, starring Lee Jung-jae, finally premiered on Netflix. The latest season follows the story of protagonist Seong Gi-hun's return to the deadly games. ‘Squid Game 2’: From ‘Tug-of-War’ to Killing Players, Here Are 5 Iconic Moments From Season 1 You Need to Remember Before the New Episodes Drop!.

With sky-high expectations, fans are curious to know if Season 2 lives up to the hype. Critics who have already finished binge-watching the seven-episode season 2 of Squid Game have shared their honest opinions online. While most of the reviews seem to praise the survival thriller series, it was evident that the whole experience is nowhere near the first part. One of the critics called it "A bloody comeback that struggles to match the original," while another wrote, "Like the first season, this season has many twists. However, it is not as fast-paced as the first one." Let us check some detailed reviews below.

The Indian Express: "Like the first season, this season has many twists. However, it is not as fast-paced as the first one. Writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk, instead of focussing solely on making it action-packed or binge-worthy, has tried to make it more reflective. The USP of Squid Game, in spite of it featuring several violent games and sequences, has been its tender heart, human bonds and compassion. With the creators supposedly developing Squid Game Season 3, expected to release in 2025, simultaneously, S2 ends with a cliffhanger."

News18: "While writing has been a great weapon of Squid Game (both seasons), the casting also has been spot-on. We all know that Lee Jung-jae is outstanding as Seong Gi-hun. Setting aside the controversies for the sake of the review, ex-BigBang member T.O.P is one of the best performers of the series. He plays the role of the purple-headed ‘Thanos’, a broke rapper, in the series and holds your attention in every scene that he is in. Although the series overall impresses, Squid Game season 2 lacked one factor — the deaths. The first season had viewers invested in the characters so much that when they died, most of us did need a few minutes off from the binge to embrace the death. However, the second season doesn’t have the same impact."

Game Rant: "There's no doubt that Squid Game has always been more than just a survival drama; it's a scathing critique of societal inequalities and the dehumanizing effects of capitalism. The second edition continues this tradition, using the games as a lens to examine the darker aspects of human nature. All in all, Squid Game Season 2 is a masterstroke in escalating the stakes while delving deeper into the human psyche. The plot seamlessly intertwines high-octane action sequences with psychological mind games, making it one of the most captivating shows of the year. The cliffhanger ending of this edition paves the way for an even more thrilling Season 3."

IGN: "Squid Game finds its second wind by exploring the complex layers of a deadly system. Storytelling continues to be the series’ strongest asset, and a leaner season helps to focus energy on a more nuanced approach to this expanding fictional universe. Season 2’s framework is a natural breeding ground for new characters and deeper backstories with Gong Yoo, Kang Ae-shim, Park Sung-hoon, and Choi Seung-hyun joining Lee Jung-jae and Lee Byung-hun as cast standouts. Most importantly, these seven episodes continue to be a cleverly gripping reflection of the world around us – one with plenty left to say." ‘Squid Game 2’: Did You Know Lee Jung-Jae's Character Was Inspired by a Laid-Off Worker From 2009 Ssangyong Motor Strike Incident?.

