Ready to hear the song Mugunghwa-Kochi pieot-seumnida? This is the rhyme the doll sings at the start of every game in Squid Game 1. It roughly translates to "The hibiscus flower has bloomed," as the hibiscus is Korea’s national flower. Well, ready or not because Squid Game 2 is set to return to Netflix. While excitement builds for the sequel, it’s important to understand the tragic inspiration behind the story. For K-drama fans, this one is particularly significant. The dark portrayal of South Korea’s struggles was reflected in Squid Game 1, which debuted on Netflix in 2021. The series quickly became a must-watch on the platform. The dystopian drama follows participants who risk their lives in deadly versions of childhood games to win a massive cash prize. However, the story is not entirely fictional. Director-writer Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed that the series and Lee Jung-Jae's character were inspired by the 2009 Ssangyong Motor factory strikes in South Korea, which exposed harsh economic inequality. “I wanted to show how any ordinary middle-class person can fall to the bottom of the economic ladder overnight,” Hwang explained. ‘Squid Game’ 3 Confirmed! Lee Jung-Jae Announces Netflix Drama’s Third Season on ‘Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon’ (Watch Video).

When Jobs Were on the Line: The 2009 Ssangyong Motor Strikes

In May 2009, Ssangyong Motor, facing severe financial trouble, revealed plans to lay off over 2,600 employees—nearly 40% of its workforce. This announcement sparked a 77-day strike, with workers occupying the factory to oppose the cuts. The protest turned into a tense and violent conflict, with workers using slingshots and steel pipes to defend themselves against riot police armed with tasers and rubber bullets. “Police kept beating us even after we fell unconscious—this happened at our workplace, and it was broadcast for so many to see,” said union leader Lee Chang-kun, who participated in the protests.

Aftermath of 2009 Ssangyong Motor Strikes

The aftermath was devastating, with dozens of union members jailed and many workers suffering severe physical and mental trauma. Prolonged legal battles and economic strain led to around 30 deaths, mostly from suicide and stress-related illnesses. Things didn't end there, five years later, Lee Chang-kun staged a 100-day sit-in atop one of the factory’s chimneys, protesting against the court order which ruled in favour of the factory. “We were seen as incompetent breadwinners and outdated labour activists who had lost their minds,” Lee said. Despite his efforts, Lee expressed frustration that societal attitudes and policies have remained unchanged.

Reflecting on Squid Game, Lee acknowledged that the show accurately portrayed the harsh reality of economic desperation, but stated that nothing changed even after the portal. ‘Squid Game 2′ Spoilers: Ahead of December 26 Release on Netflix, Front Man Warns Viewers Against Leaks, Says ’Players Breaking Rules Will Be Eliminated’ (Watch Video).

What Made Squid Game So Effective?

Apart from the games, what worked with Squid Game was its direction and casting and the portrayal of South Korea’s iconic social issues. This Netflix series highlighted state violence and capitalist exploitation, themes that remain relevant in South Korea to this day, even as K-pop groups like BTS, Stray Kids, and Seventeen dominate the global stage.

