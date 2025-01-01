Since its explosive debut in 2021, Squid Game, starring Lee Jung-Jae and Lee Byung-Hun, has become a global phenomenon. The highly anticipated second season of the show, released on December 26 on Netflix, sparked widespread enthusiasm across the globe. From expansive promotional campaigns to the 'Red Light, Green Light' challenge via Google Doodle, the series, created by Hwang Dong-Hyuk, has dominated worldwide attention. As the year concluded, the creators announced the arrival of Squid Game Season 3, unveiling a teaser poster on New Year’s Eve, igniting further anticipation for the next chapter in this gripping survival saga. ‘Squid Game’ Season 3 Plot Revealed! Hwang Dong Hyuk and Lee Jung Jae’s Survival Thriller Series Set to Jump 10–20 Years Ahead – Here’s the Scoop.

'Squid Game Season 3' Officially Announced

Netflix unveiled the inaugural teaser poster for Squid Game Season 3, affirming its impending arrival in 2025. The artwork showcases a captivating juxtaposition of CGI-rendered figures: the iconic Young-Hee doll from the show, flanked by a male counterpart, Chul-Su. This ominous duo stands sentinel before a celestial tableau of the sun and moon, with the proclamation "Coming 2025" emblazoned below. This announcement resonates with prior statements from series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, who previously alluded to a more expeditious interval between Season 2 and 3. ‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Creates History: Lee Jung-jae’s Survival Thriller Debuts No 1 on Netflix in All 93 Countries.

'Squid Game Season 3' First Poster

YOUNG-HEE & CHUL-SU Squid Game Season 3. Coming 2025. pic.twitter.com/x5UfR1GxT8 — Netflix (@netflix) December 31, 2024

What to Expect From 'Squid Game Season 3'?

Director Hwang Dong-Hyuk had earlier shared intriguing insights about Squid Game Season 3, revealing it will feature a time jump, setting the story 10 to 20 years into the future. He promised an even darker, more tragic narrative infused with moments of unexpected humour. Hwang also hinted at a significant transformation for Gi-Hun, who will find himself in a drastically altered state. Speculation is rife that the new season may expand beyond South Korea, introducing an international scope to the brutal survival games.

Notably, Netflix has yet to announce specific plot details or casting for Squid Game Season 3, but anticipation continues to mount for this eagerly awaited continuation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 01, 2025 07:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).