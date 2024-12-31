We already knew that Squid Game 2 was going to be big, given that the first season of the South Korean drama was Netflix's most-watched series. Now, after the premiere of Season 2 of Squid Game, a new record has been created. According to the latest updates, the Lee Jung-jae starrer survival thriller series has become the first show to debut at No 1 in all 93 countries where Netflix is available. ‘Squid Game Season 2’ Claims the Top Spot, Dominates Netflix Rankings in 92 Countries.

‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Debuts at No 1 Worldwide

While Squid Game Season 1 became a cultural phenomenon after its 2021 release, the new season has taken things a step further by becoming the first series to debut at No. 1 in all 93 countries where Netflix is available. From the US, India, UK, Kenya, Oman and Thailand, the South Korean drama has managed to become the centre of attention among viewers globally. Squid Game 2 was already #1 across all countries during its premiere except New Zealand, which caught up with others on December 28. The global appeal of Squid Game is undeniable because something like this is rare despite its popularity. Other big shows that have done well on the global charts have never debuted at #1 on the platform simultaneously, as per FlixPatrol.

’Squid Game 2’s Global Domination

While we await the viewership details for Squid Game 2, let us tell you that the first season of Hwang Dong-hyuk's directorial had an astonishing 2.2 billion views and remains at the top of Netflix's list of most popular shows—not just in the non-English category but across the platform. Both fans and critics gave mixed reviews for the second season of the dystopian thriller series.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Squid Game’ Season 2:

‘Squid Game’ To Return for Season 3

After a not-so-thrilling second instalment of Squid Game, creators have already renewed the series for Season 3, which will also be the last part. Speaking about it, Hwang Dong-hyuk said, "I originally envisioned Season 2 and Season 3 as a single story. Thats how I wrote it. But in the process, it came out to be too many episodes. So I thought it'd be better to divide it into two." Squid Game 2 sees protagonist Seong Ji-hun return to a new tournament of the game in hopes of hunting down the people who run it once and for all. ‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Review: High-Stakes Thrills, Performances and Gong Yoo’s Standout Cameo Make for a Worthy but Flawed Netflix Sequel (LatestLY Exclusive).

All episodes of Squid Game Season 1 and 2 are currently available for streaming on Netflix.

