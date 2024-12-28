Since its debut in 2021, Squid Game has captivated audiences around the globe. The long-awaited second season premiered on December 26, right after Christmas, generating immense excitement. From worldwide promotions to Google introducing an interactive ‘Red Light, Green Light’ challenge, Hwang Dong-hyuk and Lee Jung-jae's gripping survival thriller drama has taken over the world. With seven episodes in season two, fans are already looking ahead to season three. Lee Jung-Jae has even hinted at what's to come. But what can we expect from Squid Game 3? Will Seung Gi-hun manage to put an end to the deadly game? Will Player 001's true motives finally be revealed? Who will survive, and who will claim the cash prize? Many questions remain unanswered, though director Hwang Dong-hyuk has shared some hints about the next chapter, which will be released in 2025. ‘Squid Game’ Season 2: Google Unveils Interactive ‘Red Light, Green Light’ Challenge As Hwang Dong Hyuk’s Survival Thriller Premieres on Netflix.

The Next Chapter: ‘Squid Game Season 3’ Promises a Darker, Hilarious Twist

Squid Game took the world by storm, and as anticipation for season 2 grew, director Hwang Dong-hyuk shared exciting details with AP News. He revealed that the third season will feature a time jump, setting the story 10 to 20 years in the future. Hwang teased an even more intense storyline, saying, "Season 3 of Squid Game will be set in 10 to 20 years in the future. It will be darker and sadder, but at the same time, it’ll also be quite humorous." Hwang also shared that Gi-Hun will be in a drastically different state in Season 3 compared to previous seasons. Having lost everything, including his best friend, and facing numerous failures, Gi-Hun is now at a critical crossroads. "What will he choose to do next? Will he continue his mission, or will he give up?" Hwang teased, emphasising Gi-Hun’s evolution as central to the storyline. ‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Review: High-Stakes Thrills, Performances and Gong Yoo’s Standout Cameo Make for a Worthy but Flawed Netflix Sequel (LatestLY Exclusive).

Squid Game 2 Trailer

What Lies Ahead in ‘Squid Game’ Season 3?

Squid Game Season 3 promises heightened stakes and deeper character development, as reported by Just Jared. Gi-Hun’s journey will take centre stage, exploring his psychological and emotional struggles in more depth. The series will expand its world with new characters and more complex intrigue. Fans can expect even more twists, turns, and thrilling moments as the saga moves toward its conclusion.

About Squid Game 2

The second season of the thriller series is currently streaming on Netflix, having been released on December 26.

