Netflix's The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call is the medical drama you need to binge right now. Based on a popular webtoon, the series follows Baek Kang Hyuk, a genius surgeon with a military past, on his mission to revive a defunct Severe Trauma Care team. Ju Ji Hoon absolutely nails the role of Baek – tough, smart, and no-nonsense. Alongside him, Choo Young Woo plays his eager disciple, Yang Jae Won, while Ha Young brings life to the role of Cheon Jang Mi, the experienced nurse. With intense surgeries, high-stakes drama, and a mysterious past lurking, this series is a thrilling rollercoaster from start to finish. Released on January 24, the series has already captured the attention of fans worldwide. The hype is real!

Ju Ji Hoon, who plays Baek Kang Hyuk, shared his thoughts on the series, saying, “In a nutshell, it’s a refreshing and exhilarating story. It’s the kind of drama that makes you think, ‘I wish someone like this existed in real life."

Here are three reasons why The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call is becoming a fan favourite:

The Trauma Code: Heroes On Call Teaser

Baek Kang Hyuk Is a Total Boss Surgeon

Played by Ju Ji Hoon, he’s like the perfect mix of genius and stubbornness. He doesn’t take anyone’s nonsense and is the kind of character you want to root for. Plus, the nickname "God’s Hand"?! Iconic.

Mysterious Past and Hospital Drama

Baek's past is a mystery, and the hospital drama is highkey shady. The director is keeping an eye on him, and his methods clash with the rest of the team.

Intense Medical Action That’s Straight-Up Heart-Racing

The surgeries, the trauma, the emergency helicopter rides – it’s a medical thriller with zero chill. You’ll be glued to the screen, wondering how Baek and his team are going to save the day every single time.

