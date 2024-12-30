The day When the Phone Rings starring Yoo Yeon-Seok and Chae Soo-bin aired, K-drama fans couldn’t get enough, flooding the series with love and rave reviews. With 12 episodes in total, the drama has already dropped 10, and it's clear the show is breaking its own TRP records, hitting 7.2 per cent for episode 10, which aired on December 28. MBC's latest drama features a stellar cast including Yoo Yeon-Seok, Chae Soo-bin, Heo Nam-joon, and Jang Gyu-ri in lead roles. As episodes 11 and 12 approach, it's time to take note of a few key pointers before you tune in for the finale on January 3 and 4, 2025. ‘When the Phone Rings’ Episode 10 TRP: Chae Soo-Bin and Yoo Yeon-Seok's MBC Drama Hits 7.5 Percent, Surpasses ‘Check-In Hanyang’ and ‘The Tale of Lady OK’.

What Happened In Episode 10?

In When the Phone Rings episode 10, Hee-jo (Chae Soo-bin) dreams of a happy life with Sa-eon (Yoo Yeon-seok) while unconscious. Meanwhile, Do-jae discovers the real Sa-eon, who has been mistaken for the murderer of Do-jae's twin. A confrontation ensues, and Do-Jae learns the true identity of the killer. The episode ends with the real Sa-eon confirming the identity of his twin and revealing that a tracking device is still active. Hee-jo is attacked by the murderer, and in a press conference, spokesperson Sa-eon pleads for help to find her. Before you say goodbye to this drama which captivated everyone, check these points out what to expect from the final two episodes (11 and 12)

Final Confrontations:

The fight between the two Sa-eons reaches a thrilling climax, with the identity of the killer fully exposed. Expect intense moments and dramatic confrontations.

Hee-jo's Fate:

Hee-jo is still in danger as the murderer closes in. The search for her becomes even more urgent, with Sa-eon fighting to save her. ‘When the Phone Rings’ Episode 10: Will Chae Soo-Bin and Yoo Yeon-seok’s Dark Past Connection Finally Be Revealed? Here Are 3 Key Points to Remember.

Revelations and Closure:

The mystery surrounding the twin's death and Sa-eon's true intentions will finally be revealed, leading to emotional closure and answers to lingering questions.

About When The Phone Rings Episodes 11 and 12

The highly anticipated finale episodes of When The Phone Rings will drop on Netflix on January 3 and 4, 2025. Episodes 11 and 12 will bring the thrilling drama to a close, answering all the burning questions fans have been waiting for.

