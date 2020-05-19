Marshmello Birthday: 5 Best Songs Of the American DJ With Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber and Other Artists That Should Be On Your Playlist 

Marshmello Birthday (Photo Credits: Twitter)

If you are a follower of EDM music, you probably know Marshmello quite well and have his songs on your playlist already. The DJ goes by the name Marshmello as an artist but his real name is Christopher Comstock. Marshmello is an international artist whose music is enjoyed globally and we have to say, his tracks have surely become the life of every party. The electronic music producer has collaborated with several other artists in the music industry to create hits and some of his best-known tracks include, "Silence", "Wolves", "Friends", and "Happier". Shah Rukh Khan’s Supercool Cameo in Marshmello’s BIBA Is Too Adorable to Miss.

As Marshmellow celebrates his birthday on May 19, we look at some of his best collaborations. From James Arthur to Selena Gomez, the DJ has worked on some big hits with top artists and we're going to look at some of the best among them. Marshmello is also known for his signature style of wearing a custom helmet at public appearances, as for his stage name, and his marshmallow mascot head, it was inspired by Canadian electronic music producer Deadmau5. Here's looking at the artist's best collabs.

1. Happier

This song became one of the biggest hit for Bastille's career. The breakup song reached No. 2 on the Hot 100 and stayed on the chart for 45 weeks. We bet it never left your playlist too.

2. Silence

Marshmello and Khalid are a deadly combination and this track is proof of that. Their combined talents make sheer genius work. Try getting bored of this one!

3. Wolves

We absolutely love the combination of Selena Gomez's deeply emotive vocals along with Marshmellow's brilliant electronic score. The song ups its pace on a brilliant high and we love it. This one's keeper in the party playlist.

4.Here With Me

Bringing Scotland's favourite Indie-pop band, Chvrches and Marshmello together for a beautiful love ballad like this one is beyond perfect of an arrangement.

5. Where R U Now

This remix is one of the best we have heard in a long time. With artists such as Justin Bieber, Skrillex, Diplo involved, rest assured that this number is a playlist favourite and will entertain you for ages. DJ Avicii Leaves Rs 1.78 Billion Fortune to His Parents After Death.

We hope you enjoy making a playlist featuring Marshmello's amazing tracks and keep yourself entertained and charged up with his music amid this quarantine.