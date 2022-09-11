Chandrachur Singh, who is known for his roles in Maachis, Josh and currently he is in talks for being part of Akshay Kumar-starrer Cuttputlli, has shared that his son Shaarnjai is a huge fan of comedian Kapil Sharma and his show. The Kapil Sharma Show: Cuttpitlli Actors Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh, Sargun Mehta To Grace the Opening Episode of the New Season!

Akshay along with Chandrachur, Rakul Preet Singh, Sargun Mehta, and producer Jackky Bhagnani were promoting their film on The Kapil Sharma Show. Cuttputlli Full Movie in HD Leaked on TamilRockers & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Akshay Kumar’s Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?

While Chandrachur revealed about his son being a huge fan of the show, Rakul shared that she prefers to shoot during warm weather conditions. As the actor made an appearance on the premiere episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, the host jokingly asked him if during the shoot of Gulzar's directorial film Maachis, he had asked him to visit Kapil's show and this conversation left everyone in splits.

While replying to Kapil, Chandrachur said that his son Shaarnjai is a huge fan of the show. "My son is a huge fan of your show. His name is Shaarnajai Singh and we both watch your show regularly. We love you."

Later, Kapil asked Rakul her favourite season to shoot for a movie and she said: "Summers, as we actresses have to wear short dresses and it is never easy to shoot wearing that kind of attire in winters while the male actors have the freedom to wear jackets and all."

