Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer psychological crime thriller Cuttputlli has become the most viewed film of 2022. According to a report by media consulting firm Ormax, Disney+ Hotstar led the most streamed movies and series list for year 2022, with Pooja Entertainment's Cuttputlli ruling the pack. Cuttputlli Movie Review: Akshay Kumar's Casting is a Major Weak Point in This Otherwise Okay Remake of Ratsasan (LatestLY Exclusive).

Cuttputlli, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, was the most watched original Hindi film with 26.9 million views. The film also stars Sargun Mehta, Joshua LeClair, Chandrachur Singh and Hrishita Bhatt. With the help of solid backers, such as Pooja Entertainment, a pioneer in ground-breaking content creations, Disney+ Hotstar was able to lead the viewership of Hindi language OTT originals in India in 2022, according to a report by Ormax. Akshay Kumar Invites Rupali Ganguly Aka Anupamaa to His Home for Raksha Bandhan! (View Post).

The platform streamed seven out of the top 15 most-watched original shows and films, and Cuttputlli is leading the list. In 2023, Pooja Entertainments has Ganapath, Capsule Gill, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Karna lined up.

