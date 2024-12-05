Nitesh Tiwari's highly anticipated adaptation of the Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, continues to create a buzz. The latest update surrounding the film is that television actor Ravi Dubey has confirmed his role as Lakshman in this mythological drama. Praising Ranbir Kapoor, Dubey referred to him as one of the most commercially successful actors of his generation. Notably, this Ramayana adaptation remains one of the most talked-about projects in Bollywood, with fans eagerly awaiting more details. Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Ramayana’ Announced; Nitesh Tiwari’s Two-Part Mythological Saga To Release During Diwali 2026 and 2027 (See First Poster).

Ravi Dubey to Play Lakshman in 'Ramayana'

In an interview with Connect Cine, Ravi Dubey spoke about his role in the upcoming Ramayana adaptation, saying, “Playing Lakshman is an honor and a responsibility. His devotion to his brother Ram and his values are qualities I deeply admire. This is a role I hold close to my heart." He added, " “I am playing Lakshman in the film. I finally have the permission from the makers to reveal this. I didn’t talk about it all this while because I didn’t want to give irresponsible statements and spoil Namit (Malhotra) and Nitesh sir’s plans to reveal the cast." ‘Ramayana’: Nitesh Tiwari’s Two-Part Film To Star Ranbir Kapoor As Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi As Sita and Yash As Ravana.

'Ramayana' Announcement Poster

Ravi Dubey Praises Ranbir Kapoor

Ravi also praised Ranbir and said, "He is like the elder brother I never had. He is kind, warm, he is the most immaculate professional that I have ever met. This is my first time working alongside a megastar like Ranbir Kapoor and his kindness, empathy, silence and grace towards everyone (is impeccable). “Every time he is in front of camera, you will see he has been at it. He is the only commercial, viable artist of this generation," the actor concluded.

About 'Ramayana' Movie

Ranbir Kapoor's highly anticipated two-part adaptation of the Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, has been slated for a Diwali release. The first part is scheduled for Diwali 2026, while the second part is set to grace the screens on Diwali 2027. The movie stars Ranbir as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Mata Sita and Yash as Ravana. This ambitious project has generated significant excitement and anticipation within the film industry.

