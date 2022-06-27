The Despicable Me franchise has grown into quite the success as its spinoff Minions is all set to receive a sequel this week. Minions: The Rise of Gru which will detail the origins of the supervillain will expand the world of Despicable Me as we learn more about this character and how him and the Minions learned to work together. Minions: The Rise of Gru Super Bowl Teaser - It's All About A Young Gru And A Whole Lot Of Bad Guys (Watch Video).

In 2015, when Minions released, it was a surprise hit as a film about characters hardly talk managed to make many laugh. Seven years since the last film released, the promos for Minions: The Rise of Gru promises the same funny adventure that we would come to expect from these yellow hilarious beings. So, before you check out the film in theatre this week, here's all you need to know about it.

Cast of Minions: The Rise of Gru

Steve Carell is set to return in the role of Gru and Pierre Coffin will once again voice all the Minions in the upcoming film. They will also be joined by Jean-Claude Van Damme (Jean Clawed), Taraji P Henson (Belle Bottom), Michelle Yeoh (Master Chow), Dolph Lundgren (Svengeance), Lucy Lawless (Nunchuck), Danny Trejo (Stronghold) and Julie Andrews (Marlena Gru). The Patient: Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson's Psychological Thriller Series to Release on August 30 on Hulu.

Plot of Minions: The Rise of Gru

The film will take place in the '1970s and will focus on the origins of Gru and how he becomes a supervillain. Trying to join the Vicious 6, things don't exactly go according to plan and he ends up stealing a precious stone from them with the help of the Minions. What follows is him becoming the mortal enemy of the group.

Watch The Trailer For Minions: The Rise of Gru

Release Date of Minions: The Rise of Gru

Minions: The Rise of Gru will release exclusively in theatres on July 1, 2022.

Reviews For Minions: The Rise of Gru

The reviews for Minions: The Rise of Gru aren't out yet. The moment they are, the page will be updated.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2022 01:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).