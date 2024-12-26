This holiday season is brimming with excitement at the box office. Adding to the buzz, Baby John, an adrenaline-packed thriller starring Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh, debuted on December 25. However, its arrival comes amidst the ongoing storm created by Pushpa 2: The Rule, which continues its unmatched dominance in cinemas. Christmas brought more cine lovers and buzz to the ongoing movies and the currently released one. Even three weeks post-release, Allu Arjun’s blockbuster, directed by Sukumar, remains a force to reckon with. On Christmas Day (December 25), it collected a remarkable INR 15.50 crore in the Hindi version, further cementing its record-breaking streak. Meanwhile, Baby John opened with a respectable INR 11.25 crore, showing promise but facing a tough challenge in pulling audiences away from Pushpa 2. With both films vying for audience attention, the festive season is shaping up to be an exhilarating cinematic showdown! ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Box Office Collection: Hindi Version of Allu Arjun-Starrer Becomes First Film to Enter INR 700 Crore Club, Mints INR 704.25 Crore in 19 Days.

Pushpa 2 The Rule Hindi BO Collection

Pushpa 2: The Rule isn’t just fire—it’s wildfire at the box office! The Allu Arjun starrer remains the top choice for cinema-goers, even with reduced shows to make way for Baby John. The Christmas holiday gave Pushpa 2 a solid boost, but its exceptional performance in Week 3 stole the spotlight. With INR 15.50 crore collected on Wednesday (December 25), the film is poised to surpass the INR 100 crore milestone in its third week alone, setting a new standard for box office dominance. Current total: INR 731.25 crore. Pushpa 2 continues to shatter records and expectations alike!

Pushpa 2 BO Hindi Collection

'PUSHPA 2' IS *NOT* FIRE, BUT WILDFIRE ON CHRISTMAS... #Pushpa2 remains an unstoppable force... The #AlluArjun starrer continues to dominate and solidify its position at the #Boxoffice.#Pushpa2 remains the top choice for moviegoers, even with a reduction in shows to accommodate… pic.twitter.com/AzebaKAEsu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 26, 2024

Baby John BO Collection

Baby John had an underwhelming start, collecting INR 11.25 crore on its opening day, falling short of pre-release expectations of INR 17–20 crore. Despite benefitting from the Christmas holiday, the film struggled against Pushpa 2 in mass markets and Mufasa in urban centres. Sustaining momentum through the weekend is crucial. ‘Baby John’ Movie Review: Varun Dhawan’s Swing at ‘Thalapathy’ Swagger Misses the Mark by Miles! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Baby John BO Collection Day 1

#BabyJohn is underwhelming on Day 1, benefitting primary from the #Christmas holiday on Wednesday... The *pre-release* trends had projected an opening day in the ₹ 17 cr - ₹ 20 cr range, thanks to the festive boost, but as always, #Boxoffice remains highly unpredictable.… pic.twitter.com/e9vicPBvgH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 26, 2024

