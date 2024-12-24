Allu Arjun and Sukumar's Telugu action film Pushpa 2: The Rule has set another impressive record at the box office. According to Mythri Movie Makers, the Hindi-dubbed version of the film has become the first ever Hindi film to earn INR 700 crore in India. This achievement has set a new benchmark, with Pushpa 2 now part of the INR 700 crore club at the domestic box office. The Hindi version has earned a massive INR 704.25 crore nett, further solidifying the film's success. With this record, *Pushpa 2* continues to dominate, proving its massive popularity and the growing reach of Telugu cinema in other languages. ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’ Box Office Collection Day 19: Allu Arjun’s Blockbuster Film Enters INR 1600 Crore Club Globally, Surpasses Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ and Prabhas’ ‘Baahubali 2’.

Pushpa 2 Hindi BO Collection

Pushpa Raj introduces the 700 CRORE CLUB to HINDI CINEMA 💥💥 The FIRST EVER FILM to collect 700 CRORES in HINDI ✨#Pushpa2TheRule collects massive 704.25 CRORES NETT in Hindi ❤‍🔥❤‍🔥 Book your tickets now! 🎟️ https://t.co/tHogUVEgCt#Pushpa2#WildFirePushpa Icon Star… pic.twitter.com/9Mg6plgJyE — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) December 24, 2024

