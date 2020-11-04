Multi-talented actor Siddharth Gupta turns a year older on November 4, 2020. The lad who made his Bollywood debut with Ekta Kapoor’s film Kuku Mathur Ki Jhand Ho Gayi, helmed by Aman Sachdeva, is known quite a charmer. Right from his sexy looks, alluring body to ofcourse his acting skills, the audience loves his personality. Siddharth is moreover recognised for his role in Ragini MMS: Returns where he played the lead. For the unaware, he is the brother of Vikas Gupta. All that being said, as Siddharth celebrates his birthday today, we are in a mood to laud him. Gaurav Chopra Birthday: Dil Kya Chahta Hai, Left Right Left, Uttaran - 5 Best Roles of The Blood Diamond Actor That Amazed Us.

The actor enjoys 732K followers on Instagram and has about 108 posts (until now). From monochrome, shirtless to stylish pics, Siddharth’s online profile is appealing. And so here are 7 handpicked photos from the boy’s IG which will make you fall in love with him. Check it out. Ekta Kapoor Birthday Special: The Queen And The ‘Kahaani’ Of Her Unforgettable TV Soap Trends!

Here's A Mirror Selfie To Start With!

View this post on Instagram Hey there. 🍂 #calmbeforethestorm #gratitude #tbt A post shared by Siddarth s Gupta (@siddharthhgupta) on Nov 1, 2020 at 5:42am PST

Siddharth Looks Tempting In Ethnic!

Natural Beauty Posing Amidst Nature!

Beach Wear Done Right!

White Blazer Styled With A Bow... Fashionable!

View this post on Instagram #iifa2019 Outfit courtesy @tenassi.in Styled by @minalibhatia #resonating A post shared by Siddarth s Gupta (@siddharthhgupta) on Sep 19, 2019 at 6:40am PDT

Here’s A Shirtless Pic Of Gupta To Ogle At!

Prints Are Always In!

It was really hard for us to just select top seven pics from his profile, however, we tried our best and the result is above. So, which of all the photos from above is your favourite? Tell us in the comment section below. Lastly, we wish Siddharth a happy birthday. Stay tuned!

