Allu Arjun is one of the most-loved South superstars and the success of his recent film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is a proof of that. Known for his impeccable screen presence, every film of Allu Arjun gets a massive response. As stated earlier in reports, the actor is now collaborating with director Koratala Siva for his next. The yet-untitled film is being referred to as AA 21 and an official announcement for the same has now been made. As per reports, the film was reportedly finalised much before the release of Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo. Since a while, Allu Arjun and Siva Kortala have been in talks and wanted to work together and looks like finally, that opportunity presented itself. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi Remake With Kartik Aaryan In Lead To Go On Floors In February 2021?

The film announcement was made by Koratala Siva on Twitter as she shared an announcement poster. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Glad to announce my next with stylish star @alluarjun, produced by my dearest friend sudhakar mikkilineni @Yuvasudhaarts in association with @GA2Official." Sharing the happy news, Allu Arjun also took to his Twitter account and wrote, "Very much elated to announce my next film #AA21 with Koratala Shiva garu. Been looking forward for this for quiet a while. My best wishes to Sudakar Garu for his 1st venture. Sandy, Swathi & Nutty this is my way of showing of my love for you guys."IndiGo Airline Crew Groove to Allu Arjun – Pooja Hegde’s Butta Bomma In Face Masks And Gloves, Video Goes Viral.

Check Out Allu Arjun's Tweet Here:

Very much elated to announce my next film #AA21 with Koratala Shiva garu . Been looking forward for this for quiet a while . My best wishes to Sudakar Garu for his 1st venture . Sandy , Swathi & Nutty this is my way of showing of my love for you guys . pic.twitter.com/uwOjtSAMJV — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) July 31, 2020

Here's Koratala Siva's Tweet:

Glad to announce my next with stylish star @alluarjun, produced by my dearest friend sudhakar mikkilineni @Yuvasudhaarts in association with @GA2Official pic.twitter.com/oKciwiSYgB — koratala siva (@sivakoratala) July 31, 2020

Previously reports have suggested that the film will be of a political genre. The film has been announced for a 2022 release. Allu Arjun is already tied up with other projects at the moment. He will be next seen in Pushpa which is an action-thriller directed by Sukumar.

