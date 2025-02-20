Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Thursday introduced Subhadra Ben as the character played by actress Nikhat Khan Hegde in director Prithviraj’s eagerly awaited political action drama L2: Empuraan (L2E). Taking to his X timeline, Mohanlal wrote, “Character No14 Nikhat Khan Hegde as Subhadra Ben in #L2E #EMPURAAN.” He also shared a link to a YouTube video in which Nikhat Hegde spoke about her character in the film. Alexx O’Nell in ‘L2: Empuraan’: Do You Recall Robert McCarthy From ‘Lucifer’, the First To Mention Khureshi Ab’raam? (Watch Video).

Nikhat Hegde, who introduced herself, said that she played Subhadra Ben in Empuraan. “Subhadra Ben is a royal lady who is the owner of this huge haveli and she is regal but still has a lot of humanity in her. She supports and helps out a group of people who are in trouble. So, she has a lot of love, a lot of resilience, but there's also betrayal,” explained Nikhat Hegde. The actress then went on to say, “Through Subhadra Ben, I got to experience different layers of emotions and I also feel honoured that I give a very important message in this film Empuraan through my character. It was lovely working on the film and with Prithviraj. So honoured to be a part of this film.”

Nikhat Khan Hegde in ‘L2E’

Nikhat Khan Hegde as Subhadra Ben in ‘L2: Empuraan’

Mohanlal-starrer L2: Empuraan (L2E) is directed by actor Prithviraj and produced jointly by Antony Perumbavoor and Subaskaran. The film’s story has been penned by Murali Gopy and its music has been scored by Deepak Dev. The film has cinematography by Sujith Vaassudev and editing by Akhilesh Mohan. It may be recalled that actor Prithviraj, during the initial stages of the film, had disclosed that the film would be a commercial entertainer starring Mohanlal. Murali Gopy, for his part, had said that this would be the second instalment in a three-film series. ‘L2: Empuraan’ Character Poster: Saikumar Returns As Fan-Favourite Mahesha Varma in Mohanlal’s Lucifer Sequel (Watch Video).

Lucifer, the first part of the franchise which released in 2019 and which marked the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, emerged a blockbuster in just eight days. It went on to make over INR 200 crore, making it the highest grossing Malayalam film ever. Needless to say expectations from the sequel, which is scheduled to hit screens on March 27 this year, have soared.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 20, 2025 11:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).