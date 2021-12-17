Adivi Sesh is one of the popular actors of Tollywood. Born on December 17, 1985, in Hyderabad, the handsome hunk was brought up in Berkeley, California. Adivi, who has turned a year older today, had made his acting debut in 2002. He had not bagged a lead role, but just made a guest appearance in the film Sontham. Then the following year made his debut as a writer and director with the film Karma in which he’d also played the lead role. Major Actor Adivi Sesh Reportedly Signs Two Bollywood Films.

Adivi Sesh has left the Tollywood moviegoers impressed with his acting prowess. He has done a varied range of roles over the years and would soon be seen in another intriguing avatar in the upcoming film Major. He would be portraying the role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and fans just can’t wait to watch him on the big screens. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at the films that he starred in and won audiences hearts with his roles.

Karma – This film marked his debut as writer and director and his character was lauded by critics. He played the role of Dev, a person who can foresee events mere seconds before they happen. The film’s script and his performance was well-received by the audience.

Panjaa – The actor shared screen space with Pawan Kalyan in this film in which he was seen in a negative role. It was the first time that he had played the role of a villain. He was seen as Jackie Shroff’s son who is a spoilt brat. His performance in the film was labelled as ‘maniacal’ by critics.

Kshanam – This mystery thriller featured him a San Francisco-based investment banker. But the film also showed how his life changes when he comes across his ex-flame who urged him to come back to India to find her missing daughter. The emotional turmoil that Adivi’s character goes through and the way he executes it left fans impressed.

Goodachari – The spy thriller directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka was a huge hit. Adivi plays the character Gopi alias Arjun, son of an ex-RAW agent, and wishes to become an agent just like his father. The character wasn’t given any slick suits, but it was all about using street smart techniques and a gun and this spy won hearts.

Evaru – This another gripping film in which Adivi’s role was hailed by the audience. He is seen as sub-inspector Vikram Vasudev, who has been entrusted to investigate a high-ranking police officer’s murder case that was done by a rape victim.

These are some of the roles played by the Telugu actor that the audiences loved to the core. We wish Adivi Sesh a very happy birthday and many such intriguing projects in the future.

