Telugu film, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is all over the internet. Not just the fans of the south films but the movie garnered fans pan-India level. And the major credit goes to the song "Butta Bomma" that went viral in no time. Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's this peppy and groovy song with catchy steps was a hit in no time. Now, the latest feather in the Trivikram Srinivas directorial's cap is that the song has become the most viewed song in Telugu film industry. Ekta Kapoor’s Son Ravie Dances on Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde’s Hit Song ‘Butta Bomma’ (Watch Video).

The song is composed by Thaman S and sung by Armaan Malik. The lyrics are penned down by Ramajogayya Sastry. Pooja and Allu Arjun's chemistry is much loved by the fans and this song just played on well on that with of course, amazing choreography. The fans stated trending the song on Twitter to celebrate the moment.

On the other hand, a fan shared a cute video of a toddler dancing to the track. Thaman S was mighty impressed with the same and wrote on Twitter, "Hahaha !! The way she is holding the tv board Sparkles." In another tweet, he wrote, "MOST VIEWED SONG IN TFI !! #mostviewedsongintfi #buttabomma from AVPL ."

Watch Butta Bomma Song Here:

The track had also garnered the attention of Australian cricketer, David Warner. He and his wife Candice grooved on the same, performing the hookstep that received heaps of praises from the fans. Allu took to Twitter to thank him saying, "Thank you very much. Really Appreciate it." Have you tried the Butta Bomma hookstep yet?

