Kerala businessman Boby Chemmanur was arrested on January 8 by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with a sexual harassment complaint filed by Malayalam actress Honey Rose. Honey Rose has now shared statements from the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) and the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) Directors Union on Instagram. Both organizations have expressed solidarity with the actress. AMMA, representing Malayalam film actors, has pledged legal assistance, while FEFKA, supporting filmmakers and their teams, has commended her courage in pursuing justice. Honey Rose Controversy: Kerala Businessman Boby Chemmanur Arrested in Sexual Harassment Case Filed by Malayalam Actress.

Statement From AMMA Supporting Honey Rose

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@honeyroseinsta)

Statement From FEFKA Directors Union Supporting Honey Rose

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FEFKA DIRECTORS' UNION (@fefkadirectorsunion)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)