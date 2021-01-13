There are many who are heading to theatres almost after a year-long gap and when it is for a movie like Master, the experience is surely going to be an exciting one. Just like so many of us, even National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh has headed to the theatre almost after a year and her first film is Master. The actress who is thrilled to watch the movie in cinema hall has shared a post on social media and stated, ‘Ithu #MasterPongal da!’ Master: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Turns Out Perfect Pongal Treat! Fans Watch FDFS And Share Reviews On Twitter.

Master, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, is an action thriller. Keerthy Suresh has shared a picture from the cinema hall, where we can see a houseful of audience, 100% occupancy. The audience can be seen wearing masks and seated in the theatre and also one cannot miss the COVID-19 safety protocol advisory displayed on the big screen. Like many others, it is first day first show for Keerthy as well and she is totally excited about it. While sharing the post, the actress captioned it as, “Can’t even describe how ecstatic it feels to be back at a theatre after waiting for a whole year, and what’s even better? It’s for #Master Ithu #MasterPongal da! #MasterIsHere #FDFS All the very best!” Master Quick Movie Review: Thalapathy Vijay is On a Roll But Vijay Sethupathi Leaves a Better Impact in a Stretched But Enjoyable First Half.

Master In Theatres

There are many who had booked the tickets for Master much in advance in order to watch first day first show of this Tamil film. Stay tuned to LatestLY as we’ll get back to you with the complete review of Master!

